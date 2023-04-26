Arjun Tendulkar Player Profile: Check Ranking, Age, Career, Background and More

Arjun Tendulkar Profile: One of the most popular and renowned cricketers in history is Sachin Tendulkar. The Indian batsman has several unbeatable records to his name and is called the “God of Cricket.”

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun is also following in his father’s footsteps and recently made his IPL debut, playing for his native team Mumbai Indians. His dad also played for the same team until his retirement. Being the son of perhaps the greatest cricketer ever comes with a ton of responsibility.

However, Arjun Tendulkar is more than capable of handling and surpassing fans' expectations. The 23-year-old recently showcased his prowess with both the bat and the ball, although he is primarily a left-arm Medium fast bowler. Tendulkar has a long way to go, and with the high-level cricket exposure at such an early point in his career, he’s headed towards success. While fans await Tendulkar’s entry into the Indian national cricket team, check his player profile till this point.

Related:

Arjun Tendulkar: Personal Information

Born 24 September 1999 (23 years) Birth Place Mumbai Height 6 Foot 3 Inches Role Bowler Batting Style Left Handed Batter Bowling Style Left-arm medium fast

Arjun Tendulkar: Career Stats

Bowling

Format Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Eco 4w FC 7 11 959 547 12 3/104 3/81 45.58 3.42 0 List A 7 7 312 259 8 2/32 2/32 32.37 4.98 0 T20 13 13 239 290 15 4/10 4/10 19.33 7.28 1

Batting & Fielding

Format Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 100s 50s 4s 6s FC 7 9 0 223 120 24.77 48.37 1 0 23 4 List A 7 3 3 25 14* - 119.04 0 0 2 1 T20 13 6 1 33 15 6.60 86.84 0 0 1 2

IPL Debut

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Apr 16, 2023

(0/17)

Latest IPL Match

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Apr 25, 2023

(1/9 & 13 Runs)

Also Check: