Arjun Tendulkar Player Profile: Check Ranking, Age, Career, Background and More

Arjun Tendulkar Profile: One of the most popular and renowned cricketers in history is Sachin Tendulkar. The Indian batsman has several unbeatable records to his name and is called the “God of Cricket.”
Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun is also following in his father’s footsteps and recently made his IPL debut, playing for his native team Mumbai Indians. His dad also played for the same team until his retirement. Being the son of perhaps the greatest cricketer ever comes with a ton of responsibility.
However, Arjun Tendulkar is more than capable of handling and surpassing fans' expectations. The 23-year-old recently showcased his prowess with both the bat and the ball, although he is primarily a left-arm Medium fast bowler. Tendulkar has a long way to go, and with the high-level cricket exposure at such an early point in his career, he’s headed towards success. While fans await Tendulkar’s entry into the Indian national cricket team, check his player profile till this point.
Arjun Tendulkar: Personal Information
|
Born
|
24 September 1999 (23 years)
|
Birth Place
|
Mumbai
|
Height
|
6 Foot 3 Inches
|
Role
|
Bowler
|
Batting Style
|
Left Handed Batter
|
Bowling Style
|
Left-arm medium fast
Arjun Tendulkar: Career Stats
Bowling
|
Format
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
Balls
|
Runs
|
Wkts
|
BBI
|
BBM
|
Ave
|
Eco
|
4w
|
FC
|
7
|
11
|
959
|
547
|
12
|
3/104
|
3/81
|
45.58
|
3.42
|
0
|
List A
|
7
|
7
|
312
|
259
|
8
|
2/32
|
2/32
|
32.37
|
4.98
|
0
|
T20
|
13
|
13
|
239
|
290
|
15
|
4/10
|
4/10
|
19.33
|
7.28
|
1
Batting & Fielding
|
Format
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
NO
|
Runs
|
HS
|
Ave
|
SR
|
100s
|
50s
|
4s
|
6s
|
FC
|
7
|
9
|
0
|
223
|
120
|
24.77
|
48.37
|
1
|
0
|
23
|
4
|
List A
|
7
|
3
|
3
|
25
|
14*
|
-
|
119.04
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
T20
|
13
|
6
|
1
|
33
|
15
|
6.60
|
86.84
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
IPL Debut
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Apr 16, 2023
(0/17)
Latest IPL Match
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Apr 25, 2023
(1/9 & 13 Runs)
