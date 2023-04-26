Arjun Tendulkar Player Profile: Check Ranking, Age, Career, Background and More

Arjun Tendulkar is the son of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, also called the “God of Cricket.” He made his IPL debut recently and has been trending all over the internet. Check Arjun Tendulkar’s player profile, rankings, age, career, background and more here.
Arjun Tendulkar Player Profile
Arjun Tendulkar Player Profile

Arjun Tendulkar Profile: One of the most popular and renowned cricketers in history is Sachin Tendulkar. The Indian batsman has several unbeatable records to his name and is called the “God of Cricket.”

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun is also following in his father’s footsteps and recently made his IPL debut, playing for his native team Mumbai Indians. His dad also played for the same team until his retirement. Being the son of perhaps the greatest cricketer ever comes with a ton of responsibility.

However, Arjun Tendulkar is more than capable of handling and surpassing fans' expectations. The 23-year-old recently showcased his prowess with both the bat and the ball, although he is primarily a left-arm Medium fast bowler. Tendulkar has a long way to go, and with the high-level cricket exposure at such an early point in his career, he’s headed towards success. While fans await Tendulkar’s entry into the Indian national cricket team, check his player profile till this point.

 Related: 

Arjun Tendulkar: Personal Information

Born

24 September 1999 (23 years)

Birth Place

Mumbai

Height

6 Foot 3 Inches

Role

Bowler

Batting Style

Left Handed Batter

Bowling Style

Left-arm medium fast

Arjun Tendulkar: Career Stats

Bowling

Format

Mat

Inns

Balls

Runs

Wkts

BBI

BBM

Ave

Eco

4w

FC

7

11

959

547

12

3/104

3/81

45.58

3.42

0

List A

7

7

312

259

8

2/32

2/32

32.37

4.98

0

T20

13

13

239

290

15

4/10

4/10

19.33

7.28

1

Batting & Fielding

Format

Mat

Inns

NO

Runs

HS

Ave

SR

100s

50s

4s

6s

FC

7

9

0

223

120

24.77

48.37

1

0

23

4

List A

7

3

3

25

14*

-

119.04

0

0

2

1

T20

13

6

1

33

15

6.60

86.84

0

0

1

2

IPL Debut

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Apr 16, 2023

(0/17)

Latest IPL Match

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Apr 25, 2023

(1/9 & 13 Runs)

Also Check:
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next