GK Questions and Answers on Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, the master blaster is an inspiration to everyone. He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Parliament. He is the first sportsman who was nominated in this category, which does not have an election process. In Rajya Sabha, 12 seats are reserved for those persons who have special knowledge or practical experience in respect of matters like literature, science, art and social service.

1. When did Sachin Tendulkar make his first Test debut?

A. 10 October, 1988

B. 11 November, 1988

C. 20 October 1989

D. 15 November, 1989

Ans. D

Explanation: Sachin Tendulkar has made his first test debut against Pakistan in Karachi on 15 November 1989.

2. Sachin Tendulkar made his ODI debut on......

A. 22 November, 1989

B. 5 December, 1989

C. 18 December, 1989

D. 28 December, 1989

Ans. C

Explanation: Sachin Tendulkar started his ODI career on 18 December 1989 against Pakistan in Gujranwala.

3. Sachin Tendulkar has a record of playing how many ODIs in a row?

A. 180

B. 183

C. 185

D. 188

Ans. C

Explanation: Sachin Tendulkar has a record of playing 185 ODIs in a row.

4. When Sachin Tendulkar got married to Anjali?

A. 24 March, 1995

B. 24 April, 1995

C. 24 May, 1995

D. 24 June, 1995

Ans. C

Explanation: Sachin Tendulkar got married to Anjali on 24 May, 1995. She is a daughter of the well-known industrialist, Ashok Mehta.

5. Sachin Tendulkar has played how many ODI matches?

A. 400

B. 423

C. 452

D. 463

Ans. D

Explanation: Sachin Tendulkar has played 463 ODI matches.

6. The number of Wickets taken by Sachin Tendulkar in ODI cricket is...

A. 120

B. 135

C. 154

D. 161

Ans. C

Explanation: The number of Wickets taken by Sachin Tendulkar in ODI cricket is 154.

7. What was the name of Sachin Tendulkar’s coach?

A. Rahul Sinha

B. Ramakanth Achrekar

C. Dilip Sardesai

D. None of the above

Ans. B

Explanation: Ramakanth Achrekar was the coach of Sachin Tendulkar.

8. Against which country, Sachin Tendulkar scored his first test century?

A. England

B. Pakistan

C. Australia

D. New Zealand

Ans. A

Explanation: Sachin Tendulkar scored his first test century against England at Old Trafford, Manchester on 14 August, 1990.

9. When Sachin Tendulkar became the first brand ambassador of UNICEF for South Asia?

A. 28 January, 2012

B. 18 November, 2013

C. 28 November, 2013

D. 16 December, 2013

Ans. C

Explanation: On 28 November, 2013, Sachin Tendulkar became the first brand ambassador of UNICEF for South Asia.

10. When did Sachin Tendulkar receive "Arjuna Award"?

A. 1990

B. 1992

C. 1994

D. 1997

Ans.C

Explanation: Sachin Tendulkar got "Arjuna Award" for his "Outstanding Sport's Achievement" in 1994.

11.Who was the captain when Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut on November 15, 1989, against Pakistan in Karachi?

A.Ravi Shastri

B.Kapil Dev

C.Mohammad Azharuddin

D.Krisnamachari Srikkanth

Ans. D

Explanation: Krishnamachari Srikkanth also known as Cheeka played a crucial part in India's team batting lineup as an opener, especially on the 1983 Cricket World Cup winning squad by contributing crucial 38 runs as a top scorer in the finals against West Indies.

12. At which ground did Tendulkar score his 100th International Century?

A. Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

B. Eden Park, Auckland

C. Gabba, Brisbane

D. Shere Bangla Stadium, Mirpur

Ans. D

Explanation: Sachin Tendulkar scored his 100th century at Shere Bangla Cricket Stadium stadium, Mirpur. He is the first and only player to achieve 100 international century.

These are some interesting questions and answers based on Sachin Tendulkar’s early life, cricket journey, etc.

