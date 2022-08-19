Anyone Can Crack The Easy-Peasy Wordle 426 Word Smoothly! Find Hints, Super Clues, And Solution Here!

Wordle 426 for August 19, 2022: Got stuck with another Wordle challenge?

You are not alone.

If you are used to the wry grin you give to yourself after 6 consecutive failed attempts at the game, here’s some good news for you!

Wordle 426 for today, August 19, 2022, is super easy to crack.

Yes, even if someone new to the game follows the right hints, there are strong chances of cracking the word in 6 chances.

And who will give you the right hints? Well, what else are we here for?

Almost everyone who plays Wordle gets his heart aflutter to crack that right word in six chances. That’s the fun part of the daily word game.

It brings to you a 5-wide-grid daily, that’s enough to hold your attention for hours.

Here, at Jagran Josh, we aim to provide crisp hints that help you crack the word without stealing even an ounce of your fun.

Get ready for spicy, thought-provoking hints and our special Super Clue. And oh, we also spill some beans in the end with the solution for Wordle 426!

Let’s get started!

Wordle 426 For August 19, 2022- Hints!

Without wasting any further time, let’s jump into the hints.

Hint 1: The word starts and ends with a consonant.

A basic hint for the starters!

Hint 2: Eliminate the first two letters and you will get a three-letter word!

Hmm... That’s a good hint to consider.

Hint 3: There is only one vowel in the word.

Wondering who among “a”, “e” “i” “o” or “u” gets the chance to sit in the 4th box.

Oops! Did we reveal one more hint?

Hint 4: The word is both a noun and a verb.

A good one to excite grammar nazis out there.

Hint 5: The second letter of the word comes just next to the last letter of the word in English alphabet order.

Come on... Fetch your primary English alphabet book!

Buck up! You just read 5 spicy hints to help yourself!

Couldn’t crack the word? No worries, we have saved the desert for the end!

Here comes the time for the super clue!

Wordle 426 For August 19th, 2022- Super Clue!

The Super Clue is as follows:

Folks with great attire sense can crack the word easily as the word literally denotes something worn usually by women as a type of cardigan.

Still in doubt?

Well, the word is the way your shoulders react when someone asks you the Wordle Answer you don’t know.

Wordle 426 For August 19th, 2022- Solution Reveal!

We are sure you guessed it right.

The answer for Wordle 426 for August 19, 2022, is SHRUG.

Didn't get it right?

Better luck next time!