Argentina vs England: 5 Key Players that Can Turn the FIFA World Cup Semi-Final on its Head

The 2nd semi-final of the FIFA World Cup will be played between Argentina and England, and this is going to be a contest for the ages. Lionel Messi and Harry Kane will be facing each for the first time in an international match. Both the teams are in red hot form, winning the crucial knockouts and advancing to semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Let us look at the top 5 key players who have the capability to turn the match on the heads. But before we move on to the list, let us briefly look at the history of the two teams in FIFA World Cups. The clash between Argentina and England goes back to 1966 World Cup Quarter Finals, when Argentina were defeated and their captain Antonio Rattín was sent off. This was the match that led to the introduction of red and yellow cards in Football. The next time they met was in 1986, again another Quarter final, in which Diego Maradona etched his name into history books by scoring the infamous “Hand of God” goal. Argentina went on to lift the World Cup in 1986.

Their next faceoff was in 1998 World Cup, in which David Beckham was shown the red card for argument with Diego Simeone. The next match was in 2002, when England won the match from a penalty scored by David Beckham. England and Argentina are playing against each other for the first time since 2002 and this is the first time both captains are playing against each other. England vs Argentina: 5 Key Players to Watch Out For Here are 5 players from Argentina and England that can dictate the outcome of the semi-final match which will be played at Atlanta. Lionel Messi Source: David Ramos/Getty Images The player to watch out for in the semi-final clash between Argentina and England is Lionel Messi, who is the highest goal scorer in the FIFA World Cups with 21 goals and arguably one of the greatest footballers in the world. He has a chance to add more to his tally in this match.

Form in World Cup 2026: 8 goals and 2 assists in 6 matches Harry Kane Source: Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images) Visionhaus/Getty Images Harry Kane, the English captain has already earned a place for himself as the greatest of strikers for England in the World Cups with 14 goals, surpassing the English legend Gary Lineker. He has scored 6 goals in the current edition and will be looking to add few more in this match. Form in World Cup 2026: 6 goals and 1 assist in 6 matches Jude Bellingham Source: Richard Pelham/Getty Images Jude is the star of the England team in this World Cup, as he scored back to back braces in the knockouts to take England to semi-finals of FIFA World Cup. He also has scored 6 goals in 6 matches. Form in World Cup 2026: 6 goals and 1 assist in 6 matches Lautaro Martinez