Aryadan Muhammad Biography: Family, Wife, Age, Political Party, Death, and more

Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala minister Aryadan Muhammed took his last breath on Sunday. The former Minister for Electricity and Transport was 87 years old and was admitted to the ICU due to prolonged illness. His funeral is decided to be held on Monday at 9 am.

Many political leaders including Rahul Gandhi and others paid him tribute on social media.

Heartfelt condolences to the family of senior Congress leader from Kerala, Aryadan Muhammed ji.



An 8-time MLA, he was a grassroots politician, an excellent administrator and an even better human being.



His passing is a huge loss to the party and a personal loss to me. pic.twitter.com/ST5Lt2dLkL — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 25, 2022

Aryadan Muhammad Biography

Name Aryadan Muhammad Date of Birth 15th September 1935 Age 87 Political Party Indian National Congress Mother’s Name Kadiyamunni Father’s Name Unneen Wife Mariyumma Family (Kids) Two sons and Two Daughters Years of Service 1980-2011 Death 2022 due to prolonged illness

Personal Life

Aryadan Muhammed is an Indian National Congress Party leader. He was born on 15th May 1935 to Unneen and Kadiyamunni. The former Minister for Electricity and Transport in Oommen Chandy Ministry received his Nilambur Government Manadevan High School and was the captain of a school football team.

Later, he got married to Mariyumma and had two sons and two daughters. One of his sons, Aryadan Muhammad is an award-winning filmmaker and local-level politician.

Political Career

Aryadan Muhammad took his step into politics through unionism. He became a member of the Indian National Congress in 1952. Being a member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Muhammad served as the Secretary, Calicut DCC, President, Malappuram DCC, and General Secretary, KPCC. As an active member of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), he has been president of various welfare labor groups and organizations.

Throughout his journey, he served in various important positions in the State Marketing Federation, NCDC, and NAFED. He has also worked as Secretary of the Congress Parliamentary Party for a brief time, which includes:

2011 Minister for Power and Transport in the second Oommen Chandy cabinet

2004 Electricity Minister in the Cabinet of Oommen Chandy

1998 Selected as the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee 1998-2001

1995 Minister for Labour and Tourism in Ak Antony Cabinet.

1980 Elected to Kerala Legislative Assembly from Nilambur and retained the seat until 2016. He won 8 assembly elections from the same seat.

Death

Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed was admitted to Manipal Hospital after complaints of prolonged illness in the city on Saturday night. “He was admitted to the ICU for a complete week before his death. His son Aryadan Shoukath told reporters that the funeral will be held on Monday at 9 AM.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of Aryadan Muhammed. He said that the senior Congress leader was the flagbearer of the values of secularism. Rahul Gandhi, the Indian politician and member of parliament termed this as a great loss to the party and to him personally. Reports say, keeping a halt on Bharat Jodo Yatra he will visit Nilambur to pay his last respects.

