Ashadhi Ekadashi 2021: Devshayani Ekadashi Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat, Vidhi, Significance, History and Wishes

Devshayani Ekadashi is observed on the 11th day of Shukla paksha of the Hindu month Ashadha. This year, it falls on 20 July 2021. Prime Minister Modi greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

On the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, my greetings to everyone. On this special day, we pray to Lord Vitthal to bless us with abundance of happiness and good health. The Varkari movement represents the finest of our traditions and emphasises on harmony and equality. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2021

This article precisely describes Devshayani Ekadashi tithi, shubh muhurat, vrat, vidhi, significance, and history of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2021: Date and Time

Devshayani Ekadashi 2021 began at 9:59 PM on 19 July 2021 and ends at 7:17 PM on 20 July 21. People observing Ekadashi fast can do Devshayani Ekadashi Parana between 05:36 AM to 08:21 AM on July 21, 2021.

Tithi and Shubh Muhurat of Devshayani Ekadashi 2021

Devshayani Ekadashi 2021 Tithi: 20 July 2021

Devshayani Ekadashi 2021 Shubh Muhurat: 9:59 PM on 19 July 2021 to 7:17 PM on 20 July 2021

Devshayani Ekadashi 2021 Parana: 5:36 PM to 8:21 AM on 21 July 2021

Shayani Ekadashi 2021: Vrat and Vidhi

The devotees of Lord Vishnu or Vishnuites observe fast on Shayani Ekadashi. They wake up during Brahma Muhurat (two hours before sunrise) and refrain from consuming grains, beans, cereals, vegetables such as onion and some spices. The fast is broken by consuming only Sattvic food preparation (vegetarian food without onion, garlic or any other strong-flavoured or heat-generating ingredient)

The devotees also take a holy bath, practise dhyana and chant 'OM Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya' Mantra to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

Lord Vishnu's idol is adorned in bright yellow clothing and worshipped by offering flowers, betel, betel nut, and bhog of fruits, sweets or any other Sattvic food preparation. The pooja is concluded by distributing prasad.

Some devotees stay awake the whole night to sing bhajans.

Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021: Date, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, and Delicacies

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2021: Significance and History

Also known as the first Ekadashi, Ashadhi Ekadashi is among the important days for Hindu communities. It is also known as Maha Ekadashi, Prathama Ekadashi and Padma Ekadashi. The day holds significance for the devotees of Lord Vishnu.

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Vishnu goes to sleep on this day for four months and wakes up on Prabodhini Ekadashi. During his yogic sleep, Lord Shiva takes the control of the Universe.

The day also marks the beginning of Chaturmas, a holy period of four months in the Hindu calendar that concludes on Prabodhini Ekadashi. Devshayani Ekadashi comes just after the famous Jagannath Rathyatra and usually falls in the month of June or July of the English calendar.

It is believed that those who observe fast on this day with utmost devotion are blessed with a happy, successful and tranquil life.

The importance of this day was narrated by Lord Brahma to his son Narad and Lord Krishna to King Yudhisthira, the eldest of the Pandavas, in the ‘Bhavishyottara Purana.’

Devshayani Ekadashi 2021: Greetings, Wishes and Messages

1- This Devshayani Ekadashi, may you be blessed with Lord Vishnu’s choicest blessings. A very blissful Ashadhi Ekadashi to you and your loved ones.

2- As Lord Vishnu begins his four-month-long meditation, let us all head in the direction of Eternal peace and joy. May there be peace and may we get blessed by Lord Vishnu. Happy Ekadashi 2021.

3- On the auspicious occasion of Shayani Ekadashi 2021, I extend my heartfelt greetings to you and your loved ones.

4- Here's praying to Lord Vishnu for eternal peace, happiness, good health, and wealth. Happy Ekadashi.

5- Let us pray to Lord Vishnu for universal peace and happiness. Wishing you a very blissful Devshayani Ekadashi.

Eid al-Adha 2021: Date in India, Wishes, Messages, Origin, Significance, Tradition, Prayers and More About Bakra Eid