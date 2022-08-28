Asia Cup 2022 Points Table: Live Score, Updates, Venue & More

The ongoing Asia Cup 2022 is the 15th edition of the Asia Cup Cricket Tournament. The series started from 27th August 2022 and will end on 11th September 2022. The Asia Cup was originally scheduled to be held in 2020, however, the tournament was rescheduled due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, due to economic and political crises in Sri Lanka, the series was again postponed to UAE 2022.

The Asia Cup 2022 series began with the Afghanistan & Sri Lanka match on August 27. The second match of the series is between India and Pakistan.India and Pakistan will play their opening match of Asia Cup 2022 against each other on August 28.

Asia Cup 2022 Teams

Asia Cup 2022 consists of 6 teams, which includes:

India

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Sri Lanka

Hong Kong

Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2022 Points Table

The Asia Cup 2022 Points Table is created on the basis of the ICC system. Each winning team is awarded 2 points during the group stages. Whereas, in case of a draw match, super over decides the winner of the game.

Group A Team Matches Win Loss NRR Pts HK 0 0 0 - 0 IND 0 0 0 - 0 PAK 0 0 0 - 0

Group B Team Matches Win Loss NRR Pts AFG 1 1 0 +5.176 2 BAN 0 0 0 - 0 SL 1 0 1 –5.176 2

Teams from each group will play 2 matches and the top 2 teams that have scored highest on the points table will move forward to the Super 4s or Super 4 stage. Later, these selected teams will play the finals of Asia Cup 2022.

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule

Asia Cup 2022 will be hosted by Sri Lanka in UAE. A total of 13 matches are scheduled for Asia Cup 2022. Out of which the final match will be played on September 11 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This year, India is the defending champions of the tournament as they won the previous edition back in 2018.

The schedule for upcoming matches of the Asia Cup 2022 series are as follows:

Date Match Details Venue Time (IST) Aug 30 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match, Group B Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7:30 PM Aug 31 India vs Hong Kong, 4th Match, Group A Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 1 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 5th Match, Group B Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 2 Pakistan vs Hong Kong, 6th Match, Group A Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7:30 PM Sep 3 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 1 (B1 v B2) Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7:30 PM Sep 4 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 2 (A1 v A2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 6 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 3 (A1 v B1) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 7 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 4 (A2 v B2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 8 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 5 (A1 v B2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 9 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 6 (B1 v A2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 11 TBC vs TBC, Final Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM

Asia Cup 2022 will be telecast all over the world. Indian cricket lovers can enjoy all the cricket matches on Star Sports. Or another way to enjoy live streaming is to switch on Disney+ Hotstar.