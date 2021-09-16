AUKUS Alliance: All about trilateral security partnership between the UK, US and Australia

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

AUKUS Pact: The U.S., the U.K. and Australia announced a new trilateral security partnership, AUKUS. The historic grouping will advance strategic interests, uphold the international rules-based order, along with generating hundreds of high-skilled jobs.
Created On: Sep 16, 2021 16:30 IST
Modified On: Sep 16, 2021 17:03 IST
On 15 September 2021, the U.S., the U.K. and Australia announced a new trilateral security partnership, AUKUS, that will focus on advancing strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region. 

The security grouping was announced in a joint press conference between the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 

"This is a historic opportunity for the three nations, with like-minded allies and partners, to protect shared values and promote security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," the joint statement read.

Highlights of AUKUS Alliance

1- As part of this security grouping, the nuclear-powered submarines will be built in Adelaide, Australia, in close cooperation with the U.K. and the U.S.

2- Within 18 months, the first fleet of nuclear-powered submarines will be delivered. The pact will help Australia to acquire submarines that are quieter, capable of being deployed for longer periods and remain submerged for longer periods than conventional submarines. 

3- The trilateral grouping will involve a new architecture of meetings, engagements, and cooperation across emerging technologies such as applied AI, quantum technologies and undersea capabilities.

4- With this, Australia will join the league of nations that operate nuclear-powered submarines. These are the U.S., the U.K., France, China, India and Russia.

The AUKUS will advance strategic interests, uphold the international rules-based order, promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, along with generating hundreds of high-skilled jobs. 

It is the most significant security arrangement between the three nations since World War II, as per the analysts. The AUKUS is different from, but complementary to other groupings such as Quad and Five Eyes Network. 

Tensions between Australia and China

Tensions between Australia and an increasingly assertive China have grown manifold, its largest trade partner. Last year, Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and prior to that, it banned Chinese telecom giant Huawei. To this, the Chinese side retaliated by imposing tariffs on Australian exports. 

Australia is not on good terms with France as well, after the former turned down the A$50bn deal to build 12 submarines. The French Foreign Minister, Le Drian, termed it as a betrayal by Australia. 

Nuclear powered submarines

1- These are faster and harder to detect than conventional submarines. 

2- They can remain submerged for months, shoot missiles at a longer distance, among other features. 

The US is sharing its submarine technology for the first time in 50 years and had shared it previously only with the UK. The Australian side has assured that it has no intention of obtaining nuclear weapons or establish a civil nuclear capability. 

