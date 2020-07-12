List of awards won by Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has been diagnosed positive for Coronavirus. His residence "Jalsa" has been declared as a containment zone by the authorities. In addition to this, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan have tested positive for coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan is often referred to as 'Angry Young Man', 'Shahenshah of Bollywood', 'Star of the Millenium' and 'Big B' for his varied performances. Here's the list of awards won by him in his entire career.

Amitabh Bachchan: Civilian Awards

1- Padma Shri-- India's fourth-highest civilian award from the Government of India in 1984.

2- Order of Afghanistan by the President of Afghanistan in 1991.

3- Padma Bhushan-- India's third highest civilian honour from the Government of India in 2001.

4- Knight of the Legion of Honour-- France's highest civilian honour from the Government of France for his "exceptional career in the world of cinema and beyond in 2007.

5- Padma Vibhushan-- India's second-highest civilian honour from the Government of India in 2015.

Amitabh Bachchan: Honorary Doctorate

1- Honorary Doctorate by the Jhansi University, India in 2004.

2- Honorary Doctorate Degree on by his alma mater University of Delhi, India in 2006.

3- Honorary degree of Doctor of Arts by De Montfort University in Leicester, the UK in 2006.

4- Honorary degree of Doctor of Arts by The University Brandan Foster by the Leeds Metropolitan University in Yorkshire, the UK in 2007.

5- Honorary Doctorate by the Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane, Australia in 2011.

6- Honorary Doctorate by the Jodhpur National University, India in 2013.

7- Honorary Doctorate from the prestigious Academy of Arts (Egypt) in 2015.

8- Honorary Doctorate from Rabindra Bharati University, India in 2018.

Amitabh Bachchan: National Honours

1- Awadh Samman by the Government of Uttar Pradesh in 1980.

2- Yash Bharati-- Uttar Pradesh's highest honour from the Government of Uttar Pradesh in 1994.

3- Dayawati Modi Award-- one of the highest awards in India in the field of Art, Culture and Education in 2002.

4- National Kishore Kumar Award by the Government of Madhya Pradesh in 2002.

5- Living Legend Award by FICCI in 2004.

6- Deenanath Mangeshkar award in 2005.

7- Most Powerful Entertainer of the Decade Award by IIFA-FICCI Frames in 2009.

8- Abhinaya Chakravarthy Award by the President of India in 2011.

9- Maharashtrian of the Year-the Maanbindu Award by the President of India in 2011.

10- NTR National Award by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in 2011.

11- Medallion of Honour by President of India in 2013.

12- ANR National Award in 2014.

13- Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2018 by the Government of India in 2019.

Amitabh Bachchan: National Film Awards

1- Best Actor Award for the film Agneepath by the President of India in 1990.

2- Best Actor Award for the film Black by the President of India in 2005.

3- Best Actor Award for the film Paa by the President of India in 2009.

4- Best Actor Award for the film Piku by the President of India in 2015.

Amitabh Bachchan: Asian Film Awards

Amitabh Bachchan won Lifetime Achievement Award at the 4th Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong.

Amitabh Bachchan: People's Choice Awards

Best Non-Fiction Show Host for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' in 2012.

Amitabh Bachchan: Filmfare Awards

1- Best Supporting Actor for 'Anand' in 1971.

2- Best Supporting Actor for 'Namak Haraam' in 1973.

3- Best Actor for 'Amar Akbar Anthony' in 1978.

4- Best Actor for 'Don' in 1979.

5- Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award (First Recipient) in 1991.

6- Best Actor for 'Hum' in 1992.

7- Superstar of the Millennium in 2000.

8- Best Supporting Actor for 'Mohabbatein' in 2001.

9- Critics Award for Best Actor for 'Aks' in 2002.

10- Filmfare Power Award in 2003.

11- Critics Award for Best Actor for 'Black' in 2006.

12- Best Actor for 'Black' in 2006.

13- Best Actor for 'Paa' in 2010.

14- Best Actor for 'Filmfare Special Award for completing 40 years in the Indian film industry' in 2011.

15- Critics Award for Best Actor for 'Piku' in 2016.

Amitabh Bachchan: Screen Awards

1- Jodi No. 1 with Hema Malini for 'Baghban' in 2003.

2- Distinction In Acting Award for 'Baghban' in 2003.

3- Most Outstanding Personality in 2004.

4- Best Actor for 'Black' in 2005.

5- Best Actor (Critics) for 'Cheeni Kum' in 2007.

6- Best Actor for 'Paa' in 2010.

7- Jodi No. 1 (with Abhishek Bachchan) for 'Paa' in 2010.

8- Iconic Legend Award in 2013.

9- Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

10- Best Actor for 'Piku' in 2015.

11- Best Actor for 'Pink' in 2017.

Amitabh Bachchan: IIFA Awards

1- IIFA Special Honorary Award in 2000.

2- Best Supporting Actor for 'Mohabbatein' in 2001.

3- IIFA Personality of the Year in 2002.

4- IIFA Wall of Fame in 2006.

5- Best Actor in a Lead Role for 'Black' in 2006.

6- Best Actor in a Lead Role for 'Paa' in 2010.

Amitabh Bachchan: Stardust Awards

1- Best Artist of the Millennium by Hero Honda and Stardust magazine in 2000.

2- Stardust Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2003.

3- Stardust Special Award for the film in 2004 for 'Baghban'.

4- Stardust Special Award for the film in 2005 for 'Black'.

5- Stardust Star of the Year Award-Male for 'Black' in 2006.

6- Stardust Best Actor Award for 'The Last Lear' in 2009.

7- Stardust Star of the Year Award – Male for 'Paa' in 2010.

8- Stardust "Pride of the Industry" Award in 2011.

9- Stardust "Star of the Century" Award in 2013.

10- Stardust "International Icon of the Year" Award in 2014.

11- Stardust Star of the Year Award – Male in 2015 for 'Piku' and 'Shamitabh'.

12- Stardust Star of the Year Award – Male for 'Pink' in 2016.

Amitabh Bachchan: Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards

1- Best Actor in Supporting Role for 'Anand' in 1971.

2- Best Actor for 'Mili' in 1975.

3- Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003.

4- Best Actor for 'Black' in 2005.

Amitabh Bachchan: Zee Cine Awards

1- Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003.

2- Zee Cine Golden Grade Award in 2004.

3- Best Actor – Male for 'Black' in 2006.

4- Critics Award for Best Actor – Male for 'Piku' in 2016.

5- Critics Award for Best Actor – Male for 'Pink' in 2017.

6- Legend Extraordinaire in 2018.

Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood Movie Awards

1- Bollywood Movie Award - Critics Award Male for 'Mohabbatein' in 2001.

2- Bollywood Movie Award - Most Sensational Actor for 'Kaante' in 2003.

3- Bollywood Movie Award - Best Actor for 'Black' in 2006.

Amitabh Bachchan: Apsara Film & Television Producers Guild Awards

1- Best Actor in a Leading Role in 'Black' in 2006.

2- Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.

3- Best Actor in a Leading Role for 'Paa' in 2011.

4- Apsara Awards: Guild Honor For Excellence On TV for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' in 2012.

Amitabh Bachchan: BIG Star Entertainment Awards

1- Big Star Complete Entertainer of The Decade in 2010.

2- Best Actor (Social Role) for 'Aarakshan' in 2011.

3- Big Star Complete Entertainer in 2011.

4- Star of the Millennium in 2013.

5- Best Actor (Social Role) for 'Satyagraha' in 2013.

6- Best Actor (Social Role) for 'Bhoothnath Returns' in 2014.

7- Most Entertaining Actor in a Drama Role (Male) for 'Piku' in 2015.

Amitabh Bachchan: Indian Television Academy Awards

1- Best Host for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati (Season 1)' in 2001.

2- Best Anchor of a Game Show for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati (Season 1)' in 2001.

3- Best Anchor of a Game Show for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati (Season 2)' in 2005.

4- Best Anchor of a Game Show for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati (Season 2)' in 2006.

5- The ITA Laurel for 'ULTIMATE EMINENCE in 2007.

6- Best Anchor Talk/Chat Show for 'Bigg Boss (season 3)' in 2010.

7- Best Anchor Game/Quiz Show for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati (Season 5)' in 2011.

8- The ITA Achiever of The Year in 2011.

9- Best Anchor Game/Quiz Show for Kaun Banega Crorepati (Season 7) in 2013.

Amitabh Bachchan: Indian Telly Awards

1- TV Personality of the Year 2000 for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' in 2001.

2- TV Anchor of The Year 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' in 2002.

3- Best TV Anchor 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' in 2005.

4- Best TV Anchor 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' in 2012.

Amitabh Bachchan: Indian Television Awards

Screen Videocon Awards: Best Anchor Award for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' in 2000.

Amitabh Bachchan: BIG Television Awards

1- Shaksiyat of the year for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' in 2011.

2- Distinguished Personality Award in 2011.

