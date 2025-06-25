Axiom-4 Mission: Know All About Crew Members, Research Works and Latest Events

Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) is not simply another trip to space—it's a historic milestone in international human spaceflight. The mission is the first-ever government-backed flight to the ISS for three of the nations—India, Poland, and Hungary—and the first in over 40 years of program history. To be flown to the position by Axiom Space with SpaceX's help, Ax-4 is a major milestone toward democratising access to low-Earth orbit and bringing international partners together for science and exploration. #Ax4 from @Axiom_Space aboard the @SpaceX Dragon undocked from the station's Harmony module at 7:15am ET today completing a two-and-a-half week space research mission. More... https://t.co/ySAggkxJcY pic.twitter.com/JLEr72KgHp — International Space Station (@Space_Station) July 14, 2025 Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS), is on his way back to Earth. The Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission, carrying its four-person crew, undocked from the ISS on Monday, July 14, 2025, and is expected to splash down off California on July 15, 2025, around 3:00 PM IST.

Group Captain Shukla, the mission's pilot, is only the second Indian to go to space, following Rakesh Sharma's flight 41 years ago. The Ax-4 mission, a collaboration between NASA, ISRO, ESA, and SpaceX, arrived at the ISS on June 26. In his farewell message from the ISS, Shukla acknowledged the challenging but determined path of India's space exploration. He passionately described how "today's India looks ambitious, fearless, confident, and proud" from space, echoing Rakesh Sharma's famous "Sare jahan se achcha" sentiment. The hatches are closed and #Ax4 from @Axiom_Space is aboard the @SpaceX Dragon preparing to undock from the station at 7:05am ET today. https://t.co/MTfZtOCOKc — International Space Station (@Space_Station) July 14, 2025 Key Timelines for Axiom-4 Return Event Time (IST) Date Undocking from ISS 4:35 PM July 14, 2025 Splashdown (Pacific Ocean) ~3:00 PM July 15, 2025 Total Return Journey Duration ~22.5 hours

Key Mission Timeline of ISS Event Date & Time (ET) Details Launch June 25, 2025 – 2:31 AM SpaceX Dragon spacecraft lifts off from LC-39A, Kennedy Space Centre Docking to ISS Approx. June 26, 2025 – 7:00 AM Docking at the International Space Station Duration on ISS Up to 14 days The crew will conduct scientific experiments and outreach activities Crew Introduction June 3, 2025 – 9:00 AM Meet and brief about the international astronaut team Crew Countdown Event June 25, 2025 – 12:30 AM Astronauts discuss mission goals, training, and final preparations Meet the Ax-4 Crew Source: axiomspace

Name Role Nationality Peggy Whitson Commander United States Shubhanshu Shukla Pilot India Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski Mission Specialist Poland Tibor Kapu Mission Specialist Hungary

Voices from the Crew "With a culturally diverse crew, we are not only advancing science but also strengthening global cooperation. Ax-4 is a symbol of humanity’s collective journey to the stars." Statement given by Peggy Whitson, Commander, Ax-4 Mission Historic Firsts for Nations Involved Country Astronaut Historic Significance India Shubhanshu Shukla 2nd Indian to go to space after Rakesh Sharma (1984) Poland Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski 2nd Polish astronaut after Mirosław Hermaszewski (1978) Hungary Tibor Kapu 2nd Hungarian astronaut after Bertalan Farkas (1980) This marks the first time all three countries will participate in a mission aboard the ISS, bringing them into the international spotlight in space research and technology. Mission Research Focus Ax-4 isn’t just a symbolic flight—it’s a mission deeply rooted in science and research. The astronauts will engage in around 60 experiments and research activities across various fields:

Research Domains Objectives Human Physiology & Biology Study the human body’s response to microgravity Earth Observation Enhance environmental monitoring from space Material Sciences Test the behaviour of new materials in space Life Sciences Examine the growth and behaviour of cells and organisms in low gravity What are the different research works done on Mission Axiom-4? There are many different research works done during Mission Axiom-4, which are: 1. ISS HAM Radio (Amateur Radio on the International Space Station): ISS Ham Radio is conducted by the crew member on the Axiom Space Private Astronaut Mission (PAMs). By this radio, they connect youth, educators and members of the public with a crew member on the International Space Station via HAM Radio. This radio station's main focus is to initiate the students to learn about space, space stations, Earth observation, wireless technology and radio science. For the next generation, it is a first-hand exposure to exploring space.

2. Cancer in low-Earth Orbit: In collaboration with the Sanford Stem Cell Institute The Sanford Stem Cell Institute, on this project, is developing Tumour Organoids in the Cancer in LEO-3 study (Cancer in LEO-3), led by the Sanford Stem Cell Institute with Axiom Space and the JM Foundation, to help researchers understand how cancer grows and responds to drugs. The findings are intended to help advance early detection and treatment of cancer on Earth as well, using knowledge gleaned from space biomedical research. 3. Ultrasound assessment of joint health after spaceflight, led by National Jewish Health Structural and functional damage may ensue from the changes in joint loading during microgravity exposure of humans. In this study, the impact of short-term spaceflight on cartilage/tendon/ligament thicknesses, joint fluids and blood flow of the lower limb joints will be examined using ultrasound examination of the lower limb joints before and after flight. The project is seeking to establish this technique as a measure of cartilage and joint health that might be used to refine exercise programmes for future spaceflight crews and lower the risk of injury when they return to Earth."

4. Suite Ride, Spaceflight Use of Insulin, Tests, and Equipment, Developing a Suite of Medical Capabilities to Support Astronauts with Diabetes or Other Traditionally Disqualifying Medical Conditions: This experiment hopes to prove that insulin-dependent diabetics can be supported on short-term flights in microgravity. This will be accomplished by providing accurate blood glucose testing, data downlink, and insulin stability on the ISS. This research offers the potential to help people with diabetes contribute to future space missions, increasing the pool of potential crew members and making space accessible to an even bigger audience. The project is developed in collaboration with Burjeel Holdings PLC, the UAE's place of care. Participating Countries in Research: India Poland (in partnership with ESA) Hungary United States Saudi Arabia Brazil Nigeria UAE Several European nations

This makes Ax-4 the most science-intensive Axiom Space mission to date, emphasising global collaboration in microgravity research and paving the way for future missions by emerging spacefaring nations. Why is the Ax-4 space mission important? The Ax-4 mission is more than just a flight—it’s a turning point in international space participation. It revives government-sponsored human spaceflights for three nations after four decades. Promotes equitable access to low-Earth orbit through commercial partnerships. Enhances the scientific visibility of emerging nations. Encourages youth inspiration and STEM engagement worldwide. Reinforces Axiom Space’s goal of building the world's first commercial space station. Conclusion Axiom Mission 4 is a powerful demonstration of how space is no longer just the domain of superpowers. It’s now a shared frontier, where emerging nations can participate, contribute, and thrive. With astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary joining the journey, Ax-4 not only unlocks new scientific possibilities but also builds a bridge for international cooperation, cultural exchange, and the shared dream of space exploration.