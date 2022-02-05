Basant Panchami 2022: Wishes, Messages, Whats App & Facebook Status, Greetings to share on Saraswati Puja

Basant Panchami 2022: This year, Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja is celebrated on 5 February with full enthusiasm across the country. Various parts of the country celebrate the festival in different ways like Sarswati Puja is observed in West Bengal and Bihar and in Punjab, Basant Panchami is observed and celebrated with flying kites.

Basant Panchami festival is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the Goddess of wisdom. The day is celebrated as the arrival of the spring season or Vasant Ritu. As per Hindu mythology, Goddess Saraswati was born on this day. The deity is worshipped for wisdom and knowledge. Students worship the goddess by putting their books and pens near the idol. On this pious occasion, pour your wishes, send messages to your loved ones.

Basant Panchami| Saraswati Puja 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. Knowledge is power, knowledge is wealth. May goddess Saraswati bestow upon you with prosperity and peace.

2. May Goddess Saraswati bestow her blessings upon you and your family. Happy Basant Panchami!

3. All around are beautiful sights, flowers, birds, sweets and kites, Basant Panchami truly delights!

Happy Basant Panchami!

4. May this auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami bring you health, wealth, and wisdom. Happy Basant Panchami!

5. May all your desires come true on the beautiful occasion of Basant Panchami. Happy Basant Panchami!

6. May this spring season bring an abundance of wisdom and luck for you. Happy Basant Panchami!

7. Spring is in the air, Fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami!

8. May you be blessed with the ocean of knowledge that never ends. Happy Basant Panchami!

9. I pray to Goddess Saraswati for you that, This great occasion of Basant Panchami, May bring a huge wealth of knowledge for you, And may you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati, Wish you a joyful Basant Panchami.

10. Let’s flaunt our dresses in yellow hues; worship Goddess Saraswati with all divinity, and share yellow sweets with all the swoon! Happy Basant Panchami!

11. Basant Panchami is a festival dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. There is no specified time for performing Saraswati puja on this day, however, it is stated that all the rituals should be performed when the ‘Panchami’ (5th day) tithi is prevailing.

12. May the brightness of yellow colour fill your life with love and wisdom. Happy Basant Panchami!

13. With the coolness within the climate receding, might your sorrows additionally vanish just like the chilly climate. Happy Basant Panchmi!

14. May the occasion of Basant Panchami bring you a wealth of knowledge. Happy Basant Panchami!

15. As the chill in the weather vanishes with the arrival of spring, I wish all your sorrows also evaporate. Happy Basant Panchami!

16. Saraswathi Namasthubhyam, Varadey Kaamarupinee! Vidhyarambham Karishyami,Sidhir bhavathu mey sada ! Happy Saraswati Puja!

17. On this day Goddess Saraswati is worshiped in various names and fames – Badal, arts and science, and deep, Supreme knowledge. Happy Basant Panchami.

18. Days are too busy, hours are too few, seconds are too fast, but there is always time for me to say hello to someone like you. Smile and enjoy Basant Panchami.

19. Spring is in air, Fresh blossoms everywhere.

Sending you my warm greetings on the

auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami!

20. Maa Saraswati Aapko Sadev Good Thought Pradan Karti Rahey

Maa Saraswati ki blessing aap par sada rahey…

Happy Basant Panchami.

Basant Panchami| Saraswati Puja 2022: Whats App and Facebook Status

1. May All your wishes come true! Happy Basant Panchami!

2. May you be bestowed with knowledge and wisdom… have a Blessed Basant Panchami!

3. Shubh Basant Panchami is an opportunity to impress the divine Goddess of knowledge and wisdom!

4. May you raise each day with inspiration and motivation. Have a great Basant Panchami Day!

5. May your face always be filled with smiles and a mind with knowledge. Happy Basant Panchami!

6. May this spring bring bloom in your life. Happy Basant Panchami!

7. With fragrant flowers and fluttering butterflies around, soft breeze whispers in your ear – Happy Basant Panchami!

8. May the divine grace of Goddess Saraswati be with you. Happy Basant Panchami!

9. Wear your best yellow attire, and fly your kite ever higher in the sky. Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

10. May Goddess Saraswati burn the darkness of evil with the glow of knowledge. Happy Saraswati Puja!

