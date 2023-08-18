Indian Army’s Battle of Minds Quiz 2023: Know All the Details

To raise awareness and motivate the youth, the Indian Army announced the Battle of Minds Quiz 2023 on the occasion of the 25th year of Vijay Kargil Diwas.

Source: Press Information Bureau

This is a national-level quiz competition that will be held for school students. The quiz is designed to test the knowledge and innovation of young minds and to promote the values of the Indian Army, such as courage, determination, and teamwork.

The Press Information Bureau states: “In a momentous stride towards fostering knowledge and empowering the youth, the Indian Army proudly unveiled ‘Battle of Minds’ - Indian Army Quiz 2023 along with its captivating logo, today at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment.”

“To announce the commencement of 25th year of Kargil Vijay Divas celebrations, the quiz competition celebrates the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the Kargil War rendering a heartfelt tribute to the bravery and courage of those who made that victory possible,” it adds.

What Is the Eligibility to Take Part in the Indian Army Quiz?

The event will take place in a hybrid mode both offline and online and it is aimed at students aged 10-16 years.

Further, the quiz will have 5 rounds which include:

Round 1: This will be held all over India with the participation of over 15,000 schools online.

Round 2: The round will be held between the top 10% or 2000 schools and this will be conducted online as well.

Round 3: Top 216 teams will be shortlisted for this round and will have an online faceoff.

Round 4: In this round, 72 schools will compete offline.

Round 5: This will be a national-level round with 12 final schools.

The participation of female students from all co-ed schools is compulsory. This is to ensure that there is equal participation of boys and girls.

Registration for this quiz is free and there are a lot of exciting prizes for the winners. The Press Information Bureau mentions: “Conduct modality of the quiz competition focuses on five key elements, namely,

Inclusivity - open to all schools where the English language is primary or secondary medium of instruction;

Equity - ensuring a female participant from each co-ed school to promote balance;

Fair Play - uphold meritocracy, aided by accessible tutorials;

Free Registration; and

Attractive Prizes - notably, rewards for schools, students, and accompanying teachers, with prizes exceeding 4 crore rupees, including buses for the top 12 schools and over 360 laptops for students and teachers are on offer.”

To conclude, the Battle of Minds Quiz 2023 is a great way for students to learn more about the Indian Army and its role in national security. It is also a chance for them to showcase their knowledge and patriotism.