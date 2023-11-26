Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League: Hailing from Bengaluru, Karnataka, Bengaluru Bulls are one of the ten teams of the Pro Kabaddi League. Having won the title in the 2018-19 season, the Bulls are one of the most successful teams in PKL’s history. They reached the playoffs in 2014 and were the runner-up in 2015. Coached by Randhir Singh, the Bulls will be looking forward to winning the title for the second time this season.

Here is the squad of Bengaluru Bulls that will participate in the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League:

All You Need to Know About Bengaluru Bulls Team and Squad 2023

Also Read | Top Raiders of All Seasons

Bengaluru Bulls Match Schedule in PKL 10

Here is the complete schedule of Bengaluru Bulls in the upcoming season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League:

Date Match Match Number Venue December 3 Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Match 4 The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad December 4 Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengaluru Bulls Match 6 The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad December 8 Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC Match 12 Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru December 9 Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Match 14 Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru December 11 Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Match 19 Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru December 13 Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match 22 Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru December 20 Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Match 33 Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune December 24 Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Match 39 SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai December 29 UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Match 46 Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida December 31 Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Match 50 Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida January 5 U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Match 57 Dome by NSCI, Mumbai January 8 Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Match 62 Dome by NSCI, Mumbai January 15 Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Match 73 SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur January 19 Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Match 79 Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad January 21 Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Match 83 Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad January 28 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Match 94 Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna January 31 Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Match 99 Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna February 4 Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Match 105 Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi February 7 Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Match 109 Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi February 11 Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Match 116 Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata February 18 Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Match 127 Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula February 21 Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Match 132 Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Bengaluru Bulls Top Players and Points

Bengaluru Bulls' squad is full of talented players from all around the world. Here are some players to keep an eye on in the upcoming PKL season 10:

Vikash Kandola

Saurabh Nandal

Bharat

Neeraj Narwall

Aman

Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League will kick off on December 2 with 132 matches in a 12-city caravan format. Will the Bengaluru Bulls win their second championship this year? We'll have to wait and see.









