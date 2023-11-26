Quick Links

Bengaluru Bulls Team 2023: Squad, Players, Coach, Captain and Owner Details

Bengaluru Bulls Team 2023: Here are the season 10 Pro Kabaddi League team Bengaluru Bulls' details. Read on to learn about the team's squad, captain, owner, and match fixtures. 

Nov 26, 2023
Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League: Hailing from Bengaluru, Karnataka, Bengaluru Bulls are one of the ten teams of the Pro Kabaddi League. Having won the title in the 2018-19 season, the Bulls are one of the most successful teams in PKL’s history. They reached the playoffs in 2014 and were the runner-up in 2015. Coached by Randhir Singh, the Bulls will be looking forward to winning the title for the second time this season.

All You Need to Know About Bengaluru Bulls Team and Squad 2023

Here is the squad of Bengaluru Bulls that will participate in the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League:

  • Raiders

Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty. Piotr Pamulak, Akshit

  • Defenders

Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar

  • All-Rounders

Sachin Narwal, Ran Singh

Who is the owner of Bengaluru Bulls?

The owner of the Pro Kabaddi League team Bengaluru Bulls is Kosmik Global Media.

Bengaluru Bulls Match Schedule in PKL 10

Here is the complete schedule of Bengaluru Bulls in the upcoming season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League:

 

Date

Match

Match Number

Venue

December 3

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls

Match 4

The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 4

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengaluru Bulls

Match 6

The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 8

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC

Match 12

Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 9

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers

Match 14

Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 11

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas

Match 19

Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 13

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Match 22

Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 20

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

Match 33

Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 24

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

Match 39

SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 29

UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls

Match 46

Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

December 31

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

Match 50

Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

January 5

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls

Match 57

Dome by NSCI, Mumbai

January 8

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates

Match 62

Dome by NSCI, Mumbai

January 15

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls

Match 73

SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 19

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls

Match 79

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 21

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas

Match 83

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 28

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls

Match 94

Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

January 31

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls

Match 99

Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

February 4

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba

Match 105

Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 7

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan

Match 109

Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 11

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants

Match 116

Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 18

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls

Match 127

Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

February 21

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls

Match 132

Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Bengaluru Bulls Top Players and Points

Bengaluru Bulls' squad is full of talented players from all around the world. Here are some players to keep an eye on in the upcoming PKL season 10:

  • Vikash Kandola
  • Saurabh Nandal
  • Bharat 
  • Neeraj Narwall
  • Aman

Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League will kick off on December 2 with 132 matches in a 12-city caravan format. Will the Bengaluru Bulls win their second championship this year? We'll have to wait and see. 





