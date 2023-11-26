Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League: Hailing from Bengaluru, Karnataka, Bengaluru Bulls are one of the ten teams of the Pro Kabaddi League. Having won the title in the 2018-19 season, the Bulls are one of the most successful teams in PKL’s history. They reached the playoffs in 2014 and were the runner-up in 2015. Coached by Randhir Singh, the Bulls will be looking forward to winning the title for the second time this season.
Here is the squad of Bengaluru Bulls that will participate in the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League:
- Raiders
Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty. Piotr Pamulak, Akshit
- Defenders
Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar
- All-Rounders
Sachin Narwal, Ran Singh
Who is the owner of Bengaluru Bulls?
The owner of the Pro Kabaddi League team Bengaluru Bulls is Kosmik Global Media.
Here is the complete schedule of Bengaluru Bulls in the upcoming season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League:
|
Date
|
Match
|
Match Number
|
Venue
|
December 3
|
Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
Match 4
|
The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
|
December 4
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
Match 6
|
The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
|
December 8
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC
|
Match 12
|
Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
|
December 9
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers
|
Match 14
|
Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
|
December 11
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas
|
Match 19
|
Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
|
December 13
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
Match 22
|
Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
|
December 20
|
Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
Match 33
|
Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
|
December 24
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
|
Match 39
|
SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|
December 29
|
UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
Match 46
|
Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|
December 31
|
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
Match 50
|
Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|
January 5
|
U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
Match 57
|
Dome by NSCI, Mumbai
|
January 8
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates
|
Match 62
|
Dome by NSCI, Mumbai
|
January 15
|
Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
Match 73
|
SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|
January 19
|
Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
Match 79
|
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
|
January 21
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas
|
Match 83
|
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
|
January 28
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
Match 94
|
Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
|
January 31
|
Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
Match 99
|
Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
|
February 4
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba
|
Match 105
|
Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|
February 7
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan
|
Match 109
|
Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|
February 11
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants
|
Match 116
|
Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
|
February 18
|
Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
Match 127
|
Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula
|
February 21
|
Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
Match 132
|
Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula
Bengaluru Bulls Top Players and Points
Bengaluru Bulls' squad is full of talented players from all around the world. Here are some players to keep an eye on in the upcoming PKL season 10:
- Vikash Kandola
- Saurabh Nandal
- Bharat
- Neeraj Narwall
- Aman
Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League will kick off on December 2 with 132 matches in a 12-city caravan format. Will the Bengaluru Bulls win their second championship this year? We'll have to wait and see.