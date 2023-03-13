Oscars 2023 Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once - All You Need to Know About This Movie

Best Picture Winner of Oscar 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once, an A24 production, took home seven Oscars on Sunday night, including the best picture prize at the 95th Academy Awards. It also won awards for directing, original screenplay, editing, and performances by Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Michelle Yeoh, a famous actress, became the first Asian woman and the only other person of colour to win the Oscar for best actress. Halle Berry, who took home the prize for Monster's Ball in 2002 in conjunction with Jessica Chastain, the previous year's winner, presented the award to Yeoh.

Michelle Yeoh makes history as the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress Oscar. #Oscars95 https://t.co/35YGivGFhF — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (the Daniels) accept the Best Directing Oscar for 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/dKeWAn8BB6 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Your 95th Oscars Best Picture Winner - 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/fYo6J1eLKv — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

About the Film Everything Everywhere All At Once

The 2022 American absurdist comedy-drama film Everything Everywhere All at Once, also known by its initials EEAAO, was written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and co-produced by Anthony and Joe Russo. The story revolves around Chinese-American immigrant Evelyn Wang, who learns during an IRS audit that she must connect with alternate-universe versions of herself in order to stop a powerful being from wiping out the multiverse. The New York Times referred to the movie as a "swirl of genre anarchy" that combined elements of animation, science fiction, fantasy, and martial arts movies.

Cast & Crew

Film Everything, Everywhere, All At Once Language English

Mandarin

Cantonese Country United States Running Time 139 Minutes Release Date March 11, 2022 (SXSW)

March 25, 2022 (United States) Music Son Lux Editor Paul Rogers Cinematographer Larkin Sieple Starring Michelle Yeoh

Stephanie Hsu

Ke Huy Quan

Jenny Slate

Harry Shum Jr.

James Hong

Jamie Lee Curtis Producer Anthony Russo

Joe Russo

Mike Larocca

Daniel Kwan

Daniel Scheinert

Jonathan Wang

Peter Tam Lee Writer Daniel Kwan

Daniel Scheinert Director Daniel Kwan Daniel Scheinert Budget $14.3–25 million Box Office $108 Million

The project was started by Kwan and Scheinert in 2010, and its production was announced in 2018. The main filming took place from January to March 2020. Son Lux contributed songs to the soundtrack, working with Mitski, David Byrne, André 3000, John Hampson, and Randy Newman. The movie had its world premiere on March 11, 2022, at South by Southwest, and on March 25, 2022, it started a limited theatrical run in the United States before being released widely by A24 on April 8, 2022. It was a financial success, earning about $108 million globally, surpassing Hereditary (2018) as A24's highest-grossing movie and becoming the studio's first movie to cross the $100 million threshold.

Reviews praised the movie's originality, screenplay, direction, acting (especially that of Yeoh, Hsu, Quan, and Curtis), visual effects, costume design, action scenes, musical score, and editing. Its representation of philosophical ideas like existentialism, nihilism, and absurdism as well as its treatment of themes like neurodivergence, depression, generational trauma, and Asian-American identity have all been acknowledged and extensively discussed. Among its many honours, the movie won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress for Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Quan, Best Supporting Actress for Curtis, Best Film Editing, and Best Original Screenplay at the 95th Academy Awards. It also received a record-breaking eleven nominations. Additionally, it received a record-breaking four SAG Awards, five Critics' Choice Awards (including Best Picture), one BAFTA Award, two Golden Globe Awards, five Critics' Choice Awards, and seven Independent Spirit Awards (including Best Feature). It also won all four major guild awards (DGA, PGA, SAG, and WGA), making it the fifth movie to do so after Argo (2008), Slumdog Millionaire (2008), No Country for Old Men (2007), and American Beauty (1999). (2012).

The movie received nominations in a record-breaking number of categories, making Academy Awards history. Yeoh is the second woman of colour overall to have achieved this feat after Halle Berry in 2002. She is also the first Asian woman to have ever won in this category.

