Eagles are strong birds of prey characterized by their vast size, strength, and soaring flight. They occur in different regions of the globe, fascinating us with their wingspan, powerful bodies, and special hunting features. Size is a critical aspect to differentiate the largest eagles, commonly in terms of their wingspan, weight, and length.
Read along to know more about the biggest eagles in the world, their major characteristics, natural environments, and what makes them giants of birds of prey.
Top 9 Biggest Eagles in the World
Here is a list of 9 Biggest Eagles in the world based on the size of their wingspan and their weight:
|
Rank
|
Eagle Species
|
Wingspan (m/ft)
|
Weight (kg/lbs)
|
Native Region
|
1
|
Wedge-tailed Eagle
|
2.84 m (9 ft 4 in)
|
Up to 5.3 kg (11.7 lbs)
|
Australia, New Guinea
|
2
|
Steller’s Sea Eagle
|
2.5 m (8 ft 2 in)
|
Up to 9 kg (20 lbs)
|
Northeastern Asia (Russia, Japan)
|
3
|
White-tailed Eagle
|
2.53 m (8 ft 3 in)
|
Up to 7.5 kg (17 lbs)
|
Europe, Asia
|
4
|
Martial Eagle
|
2.6 m (8 ft 6 in)
|
Up to 6.2 kg (13.7 lbs)
|
Sub-Saharan Africa
|
5
|
Golden Eagle
|
2.55 m (8 ft 4 in)
|
Up to 7.7 kg (17 lbs)
|
Northern Hemisphere
|
6
|
Philippine Eagle
|
2.2 m (7 ft 3 in)
|
Up to 8 kg (18 lbs)
|
Philippines
|
7
|
Harpy Eagle
|
2 m (6 ft 6 in)
|
Up to 9 kg (20 lbs)
|
Central and South America
|
8
|
Bald Eagle
|
2.44 m (8 ft)
|
Up to 6.3 kg (13.9 lbs)
|
North America
|
9
|
Crowned Eagle
|
2 m (6 ft 6 in)
|
Up to 5 kg (11 lbs)
|
Sub-Saharan Africa (forests)
-
Wedge-tailed Eagle is Australia's largest bird of prey, characterized by sweeping wings and a wedge-shaped tail. It inhabits varied environments ranging from deserts to mountain terrain.
-
Steller's Sea Eagle is celebrated for its colossal size and remarkable appearance. It features an enormous yellow beak and contrasting black and white plumage. It primarily preys on fish and aquatic birds.
-
White-tailed Eagle inhabits coastal Europe and Asia, ruling bodies of water with its large wings and wedge-shaped tail. It is both a scavenger and a hunter.
-
Martial Eagle is Africa's largest eagle. It is capable of hunting big prey with powerful feet and sharp eyes. It lives in woodlands and savannas.
-
Golden Eagle migrates through the Northern Hemisphere. It is renowned for its agility, muscular power, and golden plumage. It hunts mammals and birds.
-
Philippine Eagle, a bird with one of the longest wingspan, is critically endangered and distinguished by its size and robust forest adaptation.
-
Harpy Eagle has huge talons and a regal crown of feathers. It is in dense tropical rainforests of Central and South America.
-
Bald Eagle is a national symbol of the United States sports. It is a bright white head and tail and is endowed with robust fishing powers.
-
Crowned Eagle is an African forest predator that possesses extraordinary hunting capabilities and is nicknamed for being strong and sneaky.
The largest eagles in the world highlight the marvels of nature's engineering, with some species having over nine-foot wingspans and 20-pound weights. The birds play essential functions in their ecosystems as efficient hunters and scavengers, usually at the top of the food chain. Their grand size reflects power and liberty, entrancing humans for centuries.
