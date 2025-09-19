Eagles are strong birds of prey characterized by their vast size, strength, and soaring flight. They occur in different regions of the globe, fascinating us with their wingspan, powerful bodies, and special hunting features. Size is a critical aspect to differentiate the largest eagles, commonly in terms of their wingspan, weight, and length.

Read along to know more about the biggest eagles in the world, their major characteristics, natural environments, and what makes them giants of birds of prey.

Top 9 Biggest Eagles in the World

Here is a list of 9 Biggest Eagles in the world based on the size of their wingspan and their weight: