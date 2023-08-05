Blogger Day 2023: Date, History & Difference between Bloggers and Vloggers

Blogger Day 2023: Blogger Day is observed on August 5 every year. The day celebrates the popular platform, Blogger. It acknowledges and appreciates the contribution of the bloggers' community towards society.

What is Blogger?

Blogger is an American online content management system founded in 1999 which enables its users to write blogs with time-stamped entries. Pyra Labs developed it before being acquired by Google in 2003. Google hosts the blogs, which can be accessed through a subdomain of blogspot.com.

Who is a Blogger?



One who writes regularly for an online journal or website is also known as Blogger. Bloggers on social media with a majority of followers are categorized as influencers, as they own the power to build and mould opinions. Let’s check what skills one needs to begin blogging below.

Behind the Scenes: A Day in a Life of Bloggers

Content Creation: As content producers, bloggers need to put consistent efforts to provide their audience with informative and interesting content. As, regular content creation, in the form of blog articles, videos, podcasts, or social media updates, helps in audience development and retention.

Audience Engagement: Bloggers are usually advised to communicate with their readers regularly through comments, emails, and social media. As it helps to create a community with loyal and devoted readers or followers.

Brand Collaboration: Consistency is the key to success. So, if you are a blogger, make sure to be constant with voice, style and substance. This really helps to build an individual blog as a brand.

Networking and Collaboration: Networking and collaborations are a major part of blogging life. Making connections gradually tends towards partnerships, sponsorships and an increase in reach.

SEO Optimization and Analytical Skills: One needs to update their skills to improve through their blogging. These key tools like SEO Optimization and analytical skills enhance visibility and generate organic traffic.

Time Management: Every minute is crucial for people of all professions. A blogger needs effective time management to run a successful blog. Also, it's important to strike a balance among their administrative, marketing, and engagement activities.

Learning and Growth: A continuous hustle to learn and improve is important for the overall development of a Blogger. One needs to introduce new material formats, read books, attend webinars and remain current on industry trends.

Differences between Blogger and Vlogger

Bloggers and Vloggers are two completely different streams of content generation. Let’s check what AI has to say about the difference between the two:

Aspect Blogger Vlogger Content Format Written Content Video content Medium Blogs and Websites All videos supporting social media sites. Tools Computer, Mobile phone or iPads. Camera, Lights and Video Editing Software Skills Required SEO, Content Optimization, and Writing Techniques. Videography, Editing, and on-camera presence. Portability Can be done from anywhere with an active internet. Limited Flexibility Financial Gain Affiliate marketing, sponsored content, ads, and product sales. Ads, brand partnerships, sponsored content, and merchandise sales. Audience Interaction Comments, Emails and Social Media Emails and All Social Media Platforms

Bloggers Day can be a great opportunity to network and collaborate within the community. As, through content creation, audience engagement and brand awareness, one can create an online presence which will ultimately add to society.

