Brain Teaser: Can you spot the Mouse among the Group of Squirrels in less than 11 seconds?

Looking forward to spending a gala time with friends and families, then how about solving brain teasers? Brain teasers are a form of the puzzle which requires creativity and not mathematical equations eternally. Especially picture puzzles reinforce connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an especially effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action, spot the odd one out in the family of squirrels. And your time starts now!

Source: dudolf.com

Can you spot the odd animal in this scurry of Squirrels?

Brain teasers mostly require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves good quantitative persuasion. In contrast to the above image, you have to spot a hidden mouse in the family of squirrels. Though the answer is just in front of you, the whole frame and use of identical images and similar hues make it tough. You just need to focus on the minute details as the difference will be just a color strike, tiny dot, or physical features.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, using logic to find the answer. So, with every attempt, you improve your thinking and decision-making skills. The brain game also helps to discover new solutions along with boosting critical intuitive power.

The goal for you is to find the odd one in the scurry of squirrels. Squirrels are from the family of rodents. And the odd animal here means one hidden animal different from the group of squirrels. The trickiest part of this brain teaser is that all animals are in the same color, similar size, and also placed so that one can easily get distracted.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, now let’s jump to the answer.

The rodents in the image are non-uniformly distributed. If we count there are a total of 100-120 squirrels with a hidden mouse. It will take just a blink to solve this puzzle, just gaze through all the columns and rows to find the one with a difference. Easy now?

Applauds, if you successfully spot the odd one out in this image. And if you are still trying your luck, then here’s a little tip for you. Jump to the third row from the right side of the image, and the animal here is different from all others in the puzzle. In comparison, the little rodent here has round ears and a long thin tail, also different from others. It looks like the little mouse with sparkling eyes here is hiding here to get some more food.

Take a glance at the picture below to know the right placement of the odd animal.

Source: dudolf.com

Isn’t it fun? The animal brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive skills along with problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, roll back to enjoy more of these pictographic riddles.