Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can You Spot the Witch hidden among the Goblin within 17 seconds? Try Your Luck!

It’s a Happy day in Goblin Land. But to ruin the happiness of good creature, a witch came on Devil’s command. And you reading this, is a knight in shining armour for the Goblins. This Brain Teaser gives you a chance to be a Super Hero while proving skills like creativity and observational power. And as a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory problems. Enough words, now using your skills and abilities find the witch in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can You Find the Witch Hidden among the Goblins in the Picture?

Brain teasers need unconventional thinking, but they can also call for outstanding creativity and logical reasoning. In contrast to the image above, you must use both qualitative skills and visual sharpness to find the witch in the picture Honestly, it is simple; all you have to do is use mental energy to concentrate on all the hints.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal tons of knowledge about the power and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. The brain game will also help to solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the witch in the picture. Easy, Right?

And you just have 17 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a beautiful scene from a Goblin Festival. And your task is to find the witch hidden in the picture. Divide the image into sections, go through all of them to not miss any clues and use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

Most people attribute the creation of goblins as folkloric characters to a time during Europe's middle ages. Although goblins are thought to be predominantly of Germanic and British origin, they can be found in such diverse places as Zimbabwe and France. Goblins are fictitious creatures that are said to be nasty, avaricious, or mischievous and who only cause trouble for people.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to know about the witch hidden in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Had fun? Solving more of these interesting brain teasers by keeping a tab on JagranJosh.It will improve your cognitive, problem-solving skills, and memory sharpness.

