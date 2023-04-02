Brain Teaser For Fun: Help the Princess! Can you find the Fourth Door to escape before the Dragon wakes up in the next 5 minutes?

A princess got locked in a tower. She found out that she could escape through the fourth door. But there are only 3 doors. And there is a Dragon who wakes up at intervals of every 5 minutes. How can she find door number 4?

A Brain Teaser usually test skills like creativity and observational power instead of math formulas and logic. And as a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory problems. Enough words, now find the fourth door in the picture to escape.

Source: Brightside.com

Can You Find the Fourth Door in the Picture?

Brain teasers need unconventional thinking, but they can also call for outstanding creativity and logical reasoning. In contrast to the image above, you must use both qualitative skills and visual sharpness to locate the fourth door that is concealed within the image. Honestly, it is simple; all you have to do is use mental energy to concentrate on all the hints.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal tons of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. The brain game also helps to solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the fourth door hidden in the picture. Easy, Right?

And you just have 5 minutes to find the right door to escape.Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a princess and three doors. And your task is to find the fourth hidden door in the picture. Use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

The supposed murders of the ousted king of England Edward V and the Duke of York, Richard of Shrewsbury, in England in the 1480s are referenced in the phrase "The Princes in the Tower." At the time of their father's passing in 1483, these two brothers were the sole sons of King Edward IV and Elizabeth Woodville still alive. Their paternal uncle, the Duke of Gloucester, the all-powerful regent, placed them in the Tower of London when they were 12 and 9, respectively. This was allegedly done in advance of Edward V's upcoming coronation. Nevertheless, the young monarch and his brother were deemed to be illegitimate before they could be crowned. Richard III, a.k.a. Gloucester, succeeded to the throne.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the Fourth Door in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

The first door from the left is marked 4, the triangle is formed from the mirror image.

