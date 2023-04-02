Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can You Find what’s wrong in the Salon Picture within 17 seconds? Try Your Luck!

Let’s end the day on a creative note! A Brain Teaser usually test skills like creativity and observational power instead of math formulas and logic. And as a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory problems. Enough words, now find the mistake in the Salon Picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can You Find the Mistake in the Salon Picture?

Brain teasers need unconventional thinking, but they can also call for outstanding creativity and logical reasoning. In contrast to the image above, you must use both qualitative skills and visual sharpness to find the mistake in the Salon image. Honestly, it is simple; all you have to do is use mental energy to concentrate on all the hints.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal tons of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. The brain game also helps to solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to spot the mistake hidden in the picture. Easy, Right?

And you just have 17 seconds to find the mistake in the picture.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a Salon scene with two clients and two attendees. And your task is to find the mistake in the picture. Now divide the image into seconds and go through all of them to not miss any clues. Use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

Europe first saw men styling women's hair in the 1600s. Champagne, one of the most well-known hairdressers of the era, established his hair shop in Paris and groomed affluent Parisian women there until he died in 1658.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the mistake in the picture.

The mirror images are exchanged.

Had fun? Solving more of these interesting brain teasers will improve your cognitive, problem-solving skills, and memory sharpness.

