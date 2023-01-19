Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Only 1% of Genius Mind can find Door Of Survival in this Head Scratching picture.

Our minds frequently betray us because they allow impulsive thinking to lead to false conclusions.This brain teaser will typically test your ability which requires creativity, and great observational skills with mathematical formulas. It surely will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and will help with short-term memory issues. Now coming back to the task, you have to find the right door to survive further.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you spot the Door of Survival in this head-scratching picture?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent qualitative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you must use your quantitative sharpness and cognitive skills to solve this picture puzzle. Although it is really simple, you just need to rack your brain looking for the quickest way to solve this brain teaser.

Remember, this means that a single, streamlined riddle can reveal a wealth of information about our brains' functioning and our misconceptions.

Can you guess whose parents are rich in this picture puzzle?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a creativity and logic-based thinking puzzle. As a result, with each trial, your ability to think and make decisions will get better. The brain game will also aid in problem-solving and strengthening your critical intuition.

The goal for you is to find the door of survival among the other 4 doors in this picture. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 2 minutes, oh that’s too much, let’s make it 1 minute.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image comprises four doors, the first door has piranhas, the second has a dangerous ninja, the third has a hungry alligator, and the fourth has exposed electrical cords and water on the floor. And your task is to find the safest door or Door of Survivals.

Now use all your brain, logical reasoning, and other skills to find the right answer for this brain teaser.

Do you know?

The fundamental and main objective of a door is to control access to the doorway in order to provide security (portal). Typically, it is a panel that slips into a doorway of a structure, space, or car. Doors are typically made of a material appropriate for the task at hand. And the oldest Door Is At Least 5 Centuries Old!

Okay…

Now let’s get back to the brain teaser…

Still not sure about the right answer? Then please have a look at the picture below to know the accurate answer for this brain teaser.

Source: Brightside.com

Voila! Ain’t it just fun? Also, keep a tab on these brain teasers to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

Can you find the two unusual things in the picture?