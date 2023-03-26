Brain Teaser For Fun: Grow, Fly Or Invisible! Which potion out of the three is Privilege within the first 3 minutes to get out of Pit?

Imagine that you've stumbled into a very dark and deep pit where monsters reside. You only have three potions: one will increase your stature, one will grant you wings, and one will turn you invisible.

Which privilege you will choose?

A brain teaser usually tests your skills like creativity and observational power instead of math formulas and logic. And as a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory problems. Enough of words, now just choose the right potion to come out of the pit.

Source: Brightside.com

Can You Find the right potion to come out of the Pit?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you need to use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to find the right potion to come out of the pit. Seriously, it is effortless, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all the clues.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal tons of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can You Guess Who is Lying among the two Boys within 60 seconds?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. The brain game also helps to solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the odd potion to help yourself. Easy, Right?

But I just remembered that I had to tell you, you just have 5 minutes and now you are just left with 3 minutes.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Graduation Day! Can You Find the Topper Dog in the Pack within 19 seconds?

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows 3 potion bottles with different power. And your task is to find the right power to come out of the pit. Now use skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can you guess who killed the Wealthy Handicapped in this Sherlock Holmes Brain Teaser within 4 minutes?

All the 3 Potion bottle reads,

First Bottle- Grow in Size

Second Bottle- Get wings to fly

Third Bottle- Power to get invisible

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the right potion bottle to get out of the pit.

Source: Brightside.com

It was Fun, right? Solving more of these engaging brain teasers by keeping a tab on JagranJosh.It will improve your cognitive, problem-solving skills, and memory sharpness.

Brain Teaser For Fun: Only 2% of Genius can identify the Poor Lady who killed a Man within 4 minutes. Try Your Luck!