Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you Spot which bear is different than the others in 7 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Brain puzzle make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. These types of IQ tests are a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. Such brain teasers will help you in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. You need to think little differently for coming on to the solution these kind of brain teasers as the answer won’t be right in front of you. While solving these mind puzzles, you need to analyze the problem and arrive at the answer by using analytical skills. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify which bear is different from the others in the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you Spot which bear is different than the others in 7 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify that which bear is different among the three bears. The puzzle challenges you to find “Which bear is different than the others?” The image shows the faces of three bears with spectacles and bow. But there is one bear which is different from the others.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at all the three bears carefully, there is a very slight difference in one of the bears. All of the bears have same face, ears, eyes, glasses and mouth. However, if you see the bow of Bear C, you will see that it bit different from the bows of Bear A and Bear B.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the Bear C is different than the other bears. The above brain teaser is a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll definitely feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

