Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the given problem. Under these types of Mind Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Teasers make a simple riddle more interesting by adding the fun element into the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the number of different family members in the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you count different family members in picture within 3 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the number of different family members in the picture. The puzzle asks the viewers that “How many different members are there in this family?” In the image you can see that that there are 6 Silhouettes of men and women. So the task is to count the number of different family members among the 6 Silhouettes.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at all the silhouettes in the image carefully, you will be able to identify the total number of different family members. Let’s look at each silhouette one by one in the image given below:

Silhouette 1 is unique Silhouette 2 has been repeated Silhouette 3 has been repeated Silhouette 4 is unique

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that there are 4 Different family members as there are 2 silhouettes that have been repeated.

The above brain teaser is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills for coming on to the solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll definitely feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

