Brain Teaser: Only Intelligent People Can Find The Most Stupid In This Picture Puzzle.

Who doesn’t love brain teasers? They are a great way to increase mental capacity and lateral thinking skills, maintain memory strength, and keep you entertained.

They are so much more than puzzles and riddles. Technically, they are a type of puzzle, or you can also say brain riddle. Finding answers to these brain riddles will require inventive, reasoning, and thought-provoking mental processes.

Are you up to challenge yourself?

We sincerely hope that you are!

Now then, shall we begin?

Brain Teaser Puzzle

In this brain teaser, there are four friends, more like frenemies, sitting on a tree, trying to hurt each other. Your goal is to try and find the most stupid of the four people.

Credit: Mind Journal

You have to find the correct answer.

Consider this as an impromptu test of your logical thinking. However, we won't judge if you fail to get the right answer.

Best of luck!

You don’t have much time to guess the answer.

3… 2… and 1.

Time’s up, folks!

Have you solved this brain teaser?

We sincerely hope that you solved it right because we will be revealing the answers now.

Brain Teasers Answer

If you somehow deduced the answer to be person 1, 2, or 3, alas, you have failed in recognizing the stupidest person in this brain riddle.

Credit: Mind Journal

By now, you might have already guessed the correct answer.

It is person 4 who is the most stupid.

How?

Look at others. Person 1 is sitting on the branch, but he is not cutting it down.

Person 2 is the one who is cutting down the branch person 1 is sitting on.

Person 3 is perhaps the evilest of them all. He is cutting down the branch where both person 1 and person 2 are sitting.

Person 2 and person 3 are trying to hurt others.

Person 1 is perhaps the only innocent one as he is the only one not carrying the saw.

On the other hand, person 4 is cutting down the branch he is sitting on.

Hence, person 4 is the most stupid of them all.

If you were able to guess the answer, congratulations!

And if you were unsuccessful, better luck next time!

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser.

Also try | Brain Teaser: Halloween AKA The Spooky Month Is Here. The Road Is Full Of Mummies, Vampires, And Zombies. Can You Help The Girl Find The Safest Path?

Brain Teaser: Can you spot the odd animal in the image citing a logical reason within 10 seconds?

Halloween Month Has Just Started And The Werewolf Is Already At The Door! Find The Correct Shadow Of The Werewolf In This Spooky Brain Teaser!

Brain Teaser: Can you spot 6 Differences in two images within 15 seconds?