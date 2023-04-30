Brain Teaser Puzzle Maze: Only a problem-solver can guide the lost chick to its mother in 14 seconds!

Brain Teasers: Who doesn’t love them?

Brain teasers are probably one of the most entertaining ways to increase mental capacity, develop lateral thinking skills, and maintain memory strength.

Solving these brain riddles requires inventive, thought-provoking mental processes. You will not be able to guess their answers right away.

They are also scientifically proven to be mood boosters. Also, solving them regularly can make you smarter. So, if you are having a bad day and want something to cheer you up, or are simply looking to test your brain and/or sensory organs, solve a brain teaser.

One type of brain teaser is the puzzle maze. It is a great activity to test and enhance your problem-solving abilities.

Do not go looking for these online riddles anywhere, because we have an exciting one prepared for you.

Are you up for the challenge?

We sincerely hope that you are!

Now then, shall we begin?

Brain Teaser Puzzle Maze- Guide the lost chick to its mother in 14 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s picture puzzle.

Source: Dreamstime

As you can see from the picture above, a baby chick has lost its way home, to its mother. The chick is crying and hoping for someone to come and help it go back to its mother. Can you do it?

Can you solve this maze puzzle in the given time?

We sincerely believe that you can, which is why we are giving you 14 seconds to find the chick’s way back to its mother.

Are you ready?

Let’s begin. Your time starts now.

All the best!

One of the ways to solve a puzzle maze is to start from the end point. Trace the path from the end and try to reach the beginning point, and you will solve it in no time.

So, have you solved the maze yet?

The clock’s ticking. So, hurry up.

The countdown will begin anytime soon.

Observe the maze carefully and you will spot the solution.

3

2

And 1

Time’s up, people.

Were you able to guide the lost chick to its mother?

If yes, then congratulations. You are a problem-solver.

Scroll down to see the solution to this brain teaser puzzle maze.

Brain Teaser Puzzle Maze Solution

In this brain teaser riddle, you had to guide the lost chick to its mother in the maze in 14 seconds. Here is its solution:







If you want to know how good you are at problem solving, then pick up a maze puzzle and try to find the correct way in a limited time.

