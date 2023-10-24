You have a logical brain if you can spot the liar in the group within 7 seconds.

Brain Teasers are puzzles or riddles that require logical thinking to solve.

The puzzles usually involve some form of deduction, such as finding the missing word, object, or number in a picture or a sentence.

They are very common in our daily lives and are considered to be one of the most effective ways to improve mental performance. There are several types of brain teasers. Some are simple, whereas others are complex.

As long as they are challenging, they should be able to stimulate your brain and improve your cognitive skills.

This is why we are back with another brain teaser to get your brain juices flowing.

Are you ready?

Spot who is lying in 7 seconds

Source: Bright Side

There are four children in this picture, and two of them are arguing over a stolen lunch. The girl accuses the boy of eating her lunch, and the boy denies the accusation. One of them is telling the truth, whereas the other is lying. Can you find out who? The time limit that we have set for this brain teaser puzzle is 7 seconds. Set your timers and get started. Also, you will only be able to solve this puzzle if you have a detective’s brain. So, take this puzzle as a sort of fun way to find out whether or not you are fit to be a detective.

All the best, guys. We will be rooting for you. The solution to this puzzle is provided at the end of this article. Scroll down to see it.

Brain Teaser Solution

We asked you to spot who is lying in this picture puzzle within 7 seconds. Here is the solution:

Source: Bright Side

