Only highly detail-oriented eyes can spot the mistake in the hospital picture in 7 seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.
A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object/ mistake, or detecting the fault in the image.
Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.
Do you have high attention to detail?
Let’s find out!
Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Find the Mistake in the Picture in 7 Seconds
Source: Bright Side
In the image shared above, you can a hospital scene where a doctor can be seen speaking with the patient who delivered a baby.
There is one mistake in the picture and the readers need to find the mistake in 7 seconds.
This brain teaser will be a good test of your attention to detail.
Your time starts now!
Look at the image and study it carefully.
Have you spotted the mistake?
Hurry up; time is running out.
Study the image attentively; you might be very close to spotting the mistake.
And..
Time’s up.
Congratulations to those readers who have spotted the mistake.
Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.
Find the Mistake in Hospital Picture in 7 Seconds: Solution
The mistake in the picture is that the number 8 in the clock is replaced by B.
If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.
