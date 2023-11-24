You have eagle eyes if you can spot the different croissant in 3 seconds!

Optical illusions also help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence. These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Do you have the most attentive eyes?

Regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Different Croissant in 3 Seconds

In the image shared above, readers are presented with a grid of croissants.

There is a different croissant in the picture.

It is not easy to spot it at first glance.

Will you be able to spot it in 3 seconds?

Your time starts now!

This is a simple test of your observation skills, and the faster you spot the different croissant, the more attentive you are.

Check the image carefully.

Have you found the different croissant?

Time is running out.

It is right there, just look attentively.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking.

Those readers who have spotted the different croissant have the sharpest eyes among all!

Some of the readers who couldn’t find the answer can check out the solution below.

Find Different Croissant in 3 Seconds: Solution

The different croissant is the one on the right side of the image, it is slightly different in shape than other croissants.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

