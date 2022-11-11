Brain Teaser: You Are Smarter Than You Think If You Can Decode This Shopping List.

Are you looking for a way to get smarter and looking to have a little bit of fun as well?

Well, you have to come to the right place because brain teasers are the way to go.

they are fun puzzles that test your logic skills.

Solving these puzzles requires you to think outside the box and figure out the correct answer.

Brain teasers are great ways to exercise your mind and improve your problem-solving abilities. They are also useful tools for testing your memory.

If you enjoy these types of puzzles, we have an exciting brain teaser to help you stay sharp throughout the day.

Brain Teaser: Can You Decode This Shopping List?

At her friend's insistence, Samantha went grocery shopping. Upon arriving at the grocery store, she opened the shopping list and when she saw the list, she started fuming with anger.

What did she see?

The shopping list her friends gave her was coded.

Can you help Samantha decode the shopping list?

Yes? Oh, we knew you were a generous soul.

Let’s go and do some grocery shopping.

Oh, one more thing!

You only have 3 seconds each to decode the individual items in the shopping list.

Take a good look at the shopping list below.

Source: Bright Side

Your time starts now!

All the best! And happy shopping!

While you brainstorm the answers, here is a fun fact:

Solving brain teasers on a regular basis can make you smarter.

How?

Well, brain teasers are known to improve cognitive functioning, and enhance your critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. Also, as an added bonus, they help refresh your mind and give you a much-desired break, breaking monotony. What a win-win situation!

Now, onto the problem.

The clock’s ticking!

Have you solved the brain teaser yet?

3… 2… and 1!

Time’s up.

We are going to reveal the answer now.

Brain Teaser Answer

Blue + Bear + Y = Blueberry Water + Male + On = Watermelon Keys + Wi = Kiwi Grey + Ape = Grape Pin + Apple = Pineapple Ban + Ana = Banana O + Ran + G = Orange Le + Moon = Lemon

Hence, Samantha needs to buy blueberries, watermelon, kiwis, grapes, pineapple, bananas, oranges, and lemons.

Thank you for helping Samantha decode her grocery shopping list.

If you were able to decode the list without any hints or cheating, then congratulations. You are pretty smart.

However, if you needed some help decoding this, then that’s no problem at all.

You can try our other brain teasers and test your luck there.

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Can you count the number of People inside Painting Gallery in 11 secs?

Brain Teaser for Testing Your IQ: Guess which Glass has more Water in 11 secs!

Are Aliens Real? Probably Yes, Because There Is One Hiding In Plain Sight In This Brain Teaser.

Brain Teaser: Accept the Challenge and Spot the Two Differences between the Pictures!

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Spot the Object that does not have its twin inside shelf in 11 secs!

Brain Teaser: Only 3% Can Spot What’s Wrong With The Image