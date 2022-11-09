Brain Teasers are fun puzzles that test your mental agility. The objective is to solve them within a certain time limit.

They can also improve your memory and concentration. Brain Teasers are often used to train the brain and boost cognitive skills.

There are several types of brain teasers. Some are simple, some are complex.

Some are short, some are long.

Some are easy, some are challenging.

And they come in various forms. For example, there are word games, picture puzzles, logic riddles, crosswords, mazes, etc.

We are here to help you improve your concentration, refresh your mind, and keep you entertained at the same time with this fun visual brain teaser.

Are you ready?

Let’s begin.

Brain Teaser: Only 3% Can Spot What’s Wrong With The Image

Take a good look at this image.

Source: 7-second riddles

In this image, you can see 3 different clocks, each showing a different time.

The image may seem perfectly normal at a first glance, but, there is something wrong with this image.

Only 3% have been able to spot what is wrong in this, what seems to be, a perfectly normal picture.

Plot twist, you only have 6 seconds to spot what’s wrong.

And your time starts now.

We believe in you. You can do this!

All the best!

The clock’s ticking. Hurry!

Think with a calm mind and do not be disappointed if you fail to get the right answer in the given time. We won’t judge you.

3… 2… and 1!

Time’s up, guys.

Have you solved this brain teaser?

We sincerely hope that you did, because we are going to reveal the answers now. Keep reading to find out what’s wrong with this image.

Brain Teaser Answer

The clue to finding what is wrong in this brain teaser picture puzzle lies in the time shown by the individual clocks.

Look at the second clock. What time is it showing?

Found it now?

Source: 7-second riddles

Right opposite 6, the number 9 is placed on the clock number two in place of 12. The numbers are misplaced and that is what’s wrong with this brain teaser.

If you were able to guess the answer, congratulations, you are among the top 3% who have solved this brain teaser!

And if you were unsuccessful, better luck next time. Do not let one failure hold you back.

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser.

