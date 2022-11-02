Beware! This Brain Teaser Is Guaranteed To Make Your Brain Hurt.

What are brain teasers?

Brain teasers are fun puzzles that challenge your mind and where players try to solve a problem or identify patterns using their brains.

They are usually designed to test your logical thinking skills.

Some brain teasers require only simple logic, while others are much harder.

There are hundreds of different types of brainteaser games out there. We are here with a brain teaser picture puzzle to get your gears rolling.

Are you ready to turn on your light bulb?

Great! We will begin whenever you are ready.

This Brain Teaser Is Guaranteed To Make Your Brain Hurt.

There is a blackout in the city you live in. Your house is engulfed in darkness, you don’t know what to do. You are pacing in the dark when you remember that you have a backup generator in case the power goes out.

You go to the lightbulb connected to the generator to turn it on, however, you encounter a surprising problem.

Take a good look at the picture below.

The wires are all tangled up. Can you trace the correct wire that is connected to the correct switch to turn on the light bulb?

If the brain teaser seems hard, we are going to make it harder (sorry).

You have to trace the correct switch in 6 seconds and not a second more.

Go get your magnifying lenses and glasses. Your time starts now.

All the best!

While you brainstorm the answer, here is a fun fact:

Solving brain teasers on a regular basis can make you smarter. How? Well, brain teasers are known to improve cognitive functioning, and enhance your critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. Also, as an added bonus, they help refresh your mind and give you a much-desired break, breaking monotony.

The clock’s ticking!

Have you solved this challenging brain teaser yet?

3… 2… and 1!

Time’s up.

We are going to reveal the answer now.

Brain Teaser Answer

If you got either the yellow, green, or blue switch as your answer, alas, you will be stuck in the dark.

The correct answer is the red switch.

Start by tracing the wire which is attached to the bulb and go on from there. Go through all the loops and tangles, and you will eventually reach the red switch.

Congratulations to those who were able to find the correct switch. For those who couldn’t, better luck next time.

We hope you had fun solving this brain teaser.

