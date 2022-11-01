Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Odd One that doesn’t belong in the picture within 11 secs

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. They often help in testing our Intelligence Level. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the odd one that doesn’t belong in the image.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Find the Odd One in the picture that doesn’t belong to be inside it

Image Source: Bright Side

How many Pumpkins can you spot in the Halloween Party Picture?

In the above image, you have to identify that Odd one thing or animal that does not belong to the group. An alert mind can identify the odd one out within 11 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot the Halloween Witch at shop?

Hint: Answer is hidden in the names of objects and animals in the picture.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out that one object or animal which is different from others. There are 6 squares and inside each square there is an object or an animal kept. To find the odd one within 11 seconds you need to look quickly through all the squares. Let’s list the objects and animals kept inside each square:

Bread Bicycle Cat Bunny Bed Butterfly

Identify who is from the future in the 1970s picture

So, the odd one in this picture is the cat. All the items in the squares begin with the letter B, except the cat.

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you identify the Vampire in the Room?

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

Can you Spot Fairy Godmother in the Room?