Brain Teaser: Can you spot the deer without antlers within 7 seconds in this prismatic image?

Sunny Day! All the deers are out enjoying an early meal of fresh and crunchy grass. And between them is an odd deer, turning the beautiful monochromatic scene into a brain teaser. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and spot the deer without antlers in the Brain Teaser. The timer is On!

Can you spot the deer without antlers in the herd?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to spot the deer without antlers in the mob. Although the answer is just in front of you, the use of identical images and a similar tone background turns the task exhausting.

True to its name, Brain Teaser. And we surely understand your pain, but still don’t look for the answer till you try for it twice.

Can you spot Grandma Ann's favourite animal ?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users here is to find the deer without antlers in the image. Coming back to the puzzle, the image is full of unidirectional deers placed in a single-tone background. This makes the task to spot the odd fawn even more laborious.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided non-uniformly, with a lump sum of 300 deers in the herd. Quickly go through all rows and columns to not miss any image and their details. Do not forget to turn the picture upside down!

Alert! Please find the escapee panda in the picture

Hurrah, if you successfully spotted the odd deer. And if you are still missing the answer, or confused about the odd deer, scroll down to the right of the center in the kaleidoscopic image.

Look at the picture below to know the right placement of the odd deer.

Had fun? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.