Brain Teaser: Grandma Ann is knitting sweaters for her Pet, can you guess the animal here?

Winters are here! Grandma Ann is knitting sweaters for her pets. And you have to solve this brain teaser to identify her favorite animal. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and spot the maximum number of animal faces to reach a conclusion. The timer is On!

Can you spot all the animal faces in the picture?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to spot the maximum number of cat faces in the picture. Although the answer is just in front of you, the use of identical images and a similar tone background turns the task strenuous.

True to its name, Brain Teaser. And we surely understand your pain, but still don’t look for the answer till you try for it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users here is to find the maximum used animal faces in the living room scene. Coming back to the puzzle, the image is full of living animals and their toys or representation. Evidently, this makes the task to know the right count even more laborious.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided non-uniformly and the cats are placed randomly. So, to make the task easy, divide the image with imaginary lines. And now, quickly go through all rows and columns and you won’t surely miss any animal.

Hurrah, if you successfully spotted all the cat faces., And if you are still missing the answer, or confused about your favorite animal of Grandma Ann then encircle all the animals or animal faces. Count the number and you will have the right answer!

Look at the picture below to know Grandma Ann’s favorite animal.

Had fun? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.