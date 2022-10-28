Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you find the criminal in Halloween Costume Party within 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain riddle is a fun IQ Test that will help in assessing your Intelligence Level. There are many kinds of brain teasers that help in testing your intelligence based on your decision for any problem. The most crucial element in these puzzles is to scan the problem for arriving at the answer in the stipulated time. You need to use your analytical and logical reasoning skills to solve these problems. As these fun IQ Tests are solved with creative thinking, you need to think out of the box for coming on to the answer as the clues would be hiding somewhere in the image. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify in who is the criminal in Halloween Costume Party.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you identify the the criminal in Halloween Costume Party within 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify who is the the criminal in Halloween Costume Party. In the puzzle, there is one person who is different in some way from the other people. The picture shows four persons standing and numbered 1, 2, 3, and 4. The puzzle challenges you to find the criminal among the four people. So who’s the criminal?

You must look at the image very carefully before coming on to a conclusion as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look carefully at the image, you can see that all of the costumes are well-made except for number 3. He was already wearing his stethoscope when he committed the crime and rushed to put on whatever he could find to create a costume: a skull mask, a vampire cape, the Hulk’s pants, and he even grabbed a bush to use as a t-shirt.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is the criminal in the Halloween costume party is Person No. 3. This brain teaser was a simple test of your observation and intelligence level. To solve this puzzle within the stipulated time, you need to implement lateral thinking.

So, if you have solved this puzzle within 9 seconds, then you must have felt satisfied and happy with your brain power. Remember, these kinds of brain puzzles are just another fun way to test your IQ. So taking an actual IQ test is a better way to know your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) level.

