Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the given problem. Under these types of Mind Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Teasers make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify what time should the last watch show in the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: What time should the last watch show?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify what time should the last watch show in the picture. The puzzle asks the viewers to guess the time of the last watch through logical reasoning. In the image you can see five watches placed in a row, each showing a different time. However, there is a link between the times of each watch.

Now, the task is to find the right time of the last watch in the image. You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the time difference of each watch carefully, you will notice that 42 minutes are added between each watch. The first watch is showing the time 2:31, then the second 3:13, the third 3:55, and the fourth 4:37. So, the final watch should read 5:19 after adding 42 minutes to its previous watch which is showing the time 4:37.

Image Source: Bright Side

The above brain teaser is fun to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills for coming on to the solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

