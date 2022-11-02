Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in month dates within 5 seconds?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the mistake hidden inside the month dates in the image.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in month dates within 5 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the month dates in the image. An alert mind can solve this riddle within 5 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the dates along with months carefully.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the above image. At first, you probably won't notice the mistake immediately. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the mistake in one of the month dates.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to the puzzle is “April 31st”. April has only 30 days in a month. The error can be easily skipped if you have a limited amount of time. The logic behind this is that when our brains know there is an error they scan for that section that isn't there. And at last, they will find the actual mistake hidden inside the picture.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

