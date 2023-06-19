Brain Teasers: Here comes our exciting section. Try these fun brain teasers.
Brain teasers are nothing but puzzles and brain riddles that tease the brain a bit hard. Don't worry, we have also listed the answers in the end.
Brain teasers are fun. Try these brain teasers.
Brain Teaser 1:
I melt immediately in warm water, but I am hard as a rock. What am I?
Brain Teaser 2:
In my younger days, I was taller. Now that I have grown old, my height is short. What am I?
Brain Teaser 3:
Two words, when combined together to form one compound word, contain the most letters. What are the words?
ANSWERS:
Brain Teaser 1:
I melt immediately in warm water, but I am hard as a rock. What am I?
Answer 1:
Ice
Brain Teaser 2:
In my younger days, I was taller. Now that I have grown old, my height is short. What am I?
Answer 2:
Pencil
Brain Teaser 3:
Two words, when combined together to form one compound word, contain the most letters. What are the words?
Answer 3:
Post office
Weren't these brain teasers similar to what you call "fun"?