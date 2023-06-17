Here we are back with another interesting word puzzle crossword. All our lives we are always rushing towards the "right" things, but today, we are asking you to spot the "wrong". All you are supposed to do is find the word "WRONG" in the word puzzle.

You are supposed to finish the task in just 20 seconds.

Rules of the challenge



The rules of the challenge are pretty simple and straightforward. Simply set a timer for 20 seconds on your phone. Start looking for the word the moment the timer starts. Stop looking for it the moment it stops.

Find the hidden word "WRONG" in the word puzzle grid!

Were you able to spot the hidden word?

Here is the word hiding.

The challenge was pretty interesting, wasn't it. No worries, we will be presenting many more such challenges every now and then.

