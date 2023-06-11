Optical Illusion: The library looks cool but Henry lost his umbrella there. Can you spot the hidden umbrella?

How often do you lose your belongings in a hurry? Well, such times are frustrating, and can also lead us to feel embarrassed in many situations. Henry is facing a similar situation. Who is Henry? Read the story and have fun with the challenge.

Henry and his lost umbrella- STORY TIME!

Henry is a clumsy boy. Every now and then, he leaves his belongings here and there. Enter his room and you will find all his books scattered, his cupboard unmanaged, and his appearance shabby. However, that does not imply that he is a stupid child. In fact, he has his brain running super fast. When in class, he is often the one coming up with astonishing ideas. The people who know him often appreciate him for his out-of-the-box thinking. No wonder he is a genius!

One fine day, it was raining cats and dogs. Everyone preferred staying at home and having cheese nuggets. However, has Henry ever followed the conventional path? When everyone prefers to stay indoors, Henry picked up his umbrella and rushed to the library. He fetched his favorite book, sat at his favorite corner of the library, and spent around 2 hours enjoying it when he realized that his phone battery was just 5%. He better rush to his house before anyone calls him. He rushed back, while it was still raining. When it was just 2 minutes left to enter the door of his house, he realized he was missing anything. Fully drenched in rain, he did not realize he was forgetting his umbrella, until he saw Uncle Mathew passing by e\with an umbrella in hand. He rushed to the library to find the lost umbrella, but he actally forgot where he had actually kept it. Can you find the hidden umbrella?

Find the hidden umbrella in just 5 seconds!

Image Source: Firstcry

Were you able to spot the hidden umbrella?

Here, we found it!

Image Source: Firstcry

Hey Henry, you should not leave your things just anywhere. Now rush to your home before your phone battery turns off!

