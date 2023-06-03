Brain Teasers: How good is your reasoning? Let’s test it with these brain teasers!

Intelligence is not only tested through scoring high grades in school or being able to memorize a school verse through rote learning. Yes, these two can sometimes tell about the hardworking nature of the student, or even sometimes be an indicator of a sharp mind, but that does not necessarily mean that the ones who fail to score excellent marks in exams are not intelligent enough. In fact, the marks a student gets in exams are not necessarily a result of intelligence but can also be dependent on other factors. For instance, on a rainy day when a student is unable to find transportation, gets himself and his exam essentials wet, reaches the exam hall 40 minutes late, gets scolded by the teacher, and does not get extra time to finish his exam is not likely to score excellent marks in the exam, unless he is completely hard-skinned. The kind of environment one sees during the exam, the anxiety levels of the child, and the kind of support he gets from the exam conductors are also factors that affect performance.

Additionally, the family also plays a great role in the academic success of a student. A dysfunctional family where the student often sees their parents and other family members quarreling is not likely to concentrate on their studies. Not to miss, a home environment where there is an excessive burden to prove one’s worth and score nothing less than top grades in the exams is also not likely to manage exam stress well, which may further bring a decline in performance. A household with a lack of basic amenities and resources, and a lack of academic support may also make students lose interest in studies.

While all these factors and more are enough to affect the academic performance of a student, the grades one gets can thus be in no way indicative of intelligence levels. A student may be highly intelligent, but any of the above factors can make him score extremely low marks in school. On the other hand, a student with average intelligence levels can shine bright in exams.

So what actually defines intelligence? Well, while there are many types of intelligence, one of the most popular ones is logical reasoning. Yes, the ability to apply logic to everyday problems and find solutions to them is a strong sign of intelligence.

Today, with this exciting challenge, we are going to present some interesting logical reasoning puzzles with answers. While these brain teasers are not standardized tests of intelligence, these can be taken as fun-filled, light-hearted tests. Why wait any longer? Jump straight into the pool of brain teasers.

Logical reasoning-based Brain Teasers!

Brain Teaser 1:

The ice cream parlor is two blocks east of the gym.

The burger stall is one block west of the ice cream parlor.

Where in relation to the burger stall is the gym?

Options:

West of the burger stall East of the burger stall Two blocks north of the burger stall Can’t be determined

Brain Teaser 2:

A plastic bottle is useless.

Useless things are a waste.

A plastic bottle is a waste.

If the first two statements are true, the third statement is:

False Uncertain True Can’t be determined.

Brain Teaser 3:



The price of 3 pens is the same as the price of 2 pencil sharpeners.

The cost of 4 pencil sharpeners is the same as the cost of 1 eraser.

Pens are costlier than erasers.

If the first two statements are correct, the third statement is:

Not enough information is given True False The cost of the pens and erasers is the same.

Waiting for the answers?

Here you go!

ANSWERS:

Brain Teaser 1:

The ice cream parlor is two blocks east of the gym.

The burger stall is one block west of the ice cream parlor.

Where in relation to the burger stall is the gym?

Options:

West of the burger stall East of the burger stall Two blocks north of the burger stall Can’t be determined





Answer:

A. West of the burger stall

The burger stall lies in between the gym and the ice cream parlor.

Brain Teaser 2:

A plastic bottle is useless.

Useless things are a waste.

A plastic bottle is a waste.

If the first two statements are true, the third statement is:

False Uncertain True Can’t be determined.

Answer:

C. True

Brain Teaser 3:

The price of 3 pens is the same as the price of 2 pencil sharpeners.

The cost of 4 pencil sharpeners is the same as the cost of 1 eraser.

Pens are costlier than erasers.

If the first two statements are correct, the third statement is:

Not enough information is given True False The cost of the pens and erasers is the same.

Answer:

C. False

Erasers are costlier than pens.

Weren’t these super engaging? We know that you want some more. No worries dear readers, we will be back with such exciting brain teasers soon.

