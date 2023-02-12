Brain teasers: If these brain teasers don’t lift your mood, we don’t know what will!

When was the last time you enjoyed some quality time with yourself? No, we aren't talking about sleeping for 9 hours. You might be sleeping well, but that does not always count toward taking a good break. Partying all night too isn't what satisfies the mind and soul. We are talking about taking a break from adulthood and going back to the times when you actually felt nice in your childhood. If ever a time machine could be created and made available to people, 99% of the population would have wanted to go back in time and enjoy their childhood. Do you recall the activities you used to do as a child? Well, climbing a tree would definitely be one of them. Next, calling your friends and chit-chatting for hours would have been the second-best thing that strikes your mind. Do you recall the days when you used to play football in severe heat? When was the last time you called up your childhood buddies and played with them? Do you recall the moments when you used to make paper boats? The moments when you would compete with your buddies to create the best paper boats and then sail them when it rains. Or do you miss the moments when you slept hugging your favorite soft toys? And oh, the moments when you played board games with your friends and cousins would have undeniably been the best moments of your life.

Do you miss dancing in the rain without worrying about your clothes? Or do you recall those beautiful Sundays when you visited their nearest beaches with your family? Do you remember that kids' section in the daily newspaper and magazines? What do you miss in that section the most? Well, we can hear the name in your mind; it's the brain teasers!

Well, while we can not help you climb a tree or bring rain to your doorsteps, we can definitely bring some brain teasers for you that will give you that much-needed nostalgic feel.

Feeling drained with the workload? Try these exciting brain teasers!

Brain Teaser 1:

Sam’s mother has 5 children, namely, Wednesday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. What is the name of the 5th child?







Brain Teaser 2:

Keep me properly or I’ll break? Who am I?







Brain Teaser 3:

I am highly weird. I have a head and a tail, but I do not have a body. Who am I?







Brain Teaser 4:

There are three mangoes in a beautiful basket. You take away two, how many are left with you?







Brain Teaser 5:

I can fill a room, but I do not have any weight or mass. Who am I?

Now that you have solved these brain teasers in your mind, let’s check the answers!

Answer 1:

Sam

Answer 2:

A promise

Answer 3:

I am the coin in your pocket!

Answer 4:

Two. You only took away two mangoes!

Answer 5:

Light!

We can see a wide grin on your face. Admit it, weren’t these brain teasers simply interesting?

