Brain teasers: Let these brain teasers help you giggle a bit today!

Let's talk about some esoteric philosophies today! Is life boring? Well, many believe it is not, as life comes with its own ups and downs, its own happiness and tribulations, that one barely gets any time to feel bored, Yes, life may become sorrowful at times, but never boring. For such kinds of people, life always brings up a heavy emotion to deal with, whether of happiness or of sadness, and the heart is never lacking of any emotional space to feel bored. For such people, there is nothing called as boredom, and if they go by defining boredom, they would say boredom is nothing but the ignorance of the present while hoping for something exciting to happen. However, many do not agree with this notion. They believe that life indeed comes with its own ups and downs, but sometimes, it does lack its colors. Sometimes, life can come to stagnancy, bringing dry feelings. Even if everything is going well and according to plan, life can sometimes run so smoothly, that its pace becomes extremely slow, making people desiring of more excitement and fun. Sure, stillness is also necessary for life. Stillness brings a sense of calmness and helps one to introspect, It also gives the individual to make calculative plans for the future with a fresh mind, which, the individual may not otherwise be able to do, all thanks to the fast paced nature of life. However, when such durations of stillness become long lasting, the individual may feel trapped, and may also fall prey to many forms of addictions.

Indeed, sometimes, life gets boring, but brain teasers, as a healthy choice to combat boredom, may help you laugh a bit today. Try these out!

Brain Teaser 1:

What is the difference between a jailor and a jeweler?

Brain Teaser 2:

Who has one eye, but cannot see?

ANSWERS

Answer 1:

One sells watches, and the other watches cells.

Answer 2:

Needle