Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are super fun.
Brain Teaser 1:
I begin with T, end with T, and have T inside. Can you guess my name?
Brain Teaser 2:
What am I? I have branches, but I lack any leaves or fruits.
Brain Teaser 3:
Can you drop a raw egg from the 17th floor on a concrete road without cracking it?
Here are the answers you may be waiting for.
Answer 1:
Teapot
Answer:
I am a bank.
Answer 3:
Yes, you can. Concrete roads are not easy to break. We weren't talking about the egg here, we were talking about the concrete road.