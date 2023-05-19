Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are super fun.

Brain Teaser 1:

I begin with T, end with T, and have T inside. Can you guess my name?

Brain Teaser 2:

What am I? I have branches, but I lack any leaves or fruits.

Brain Teaser 3:

Can you drop a raw egg from the 17th floor on a concrete road without cracking it?

Here are the answers you may be waiting for.

