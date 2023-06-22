Brain Teasers: These exciting brain teasers are super interesting. Try these fun brain teasers!

These are some interesting direction based brain teasers.

ANSWERS:

Brain Teaser 1:

John, a school student, was coming back from school, but he perhaps took the wrong route. From his school, he went 5 km to the East. Then, he switched to his left and walked for 4 km. Finally, John switches to his left and walks for 5 km.He stops there.

His mother is looking for the child and starts from thye school. How far is John from his school and in which direction is he?





Answer: 4km, North direction

Brain Teaser 2:

Emma starts from her home and runs 4km to the East. Next, she turns to her right and runs for 3 km. What minimum distance will be covered by her to come back to her house?









Answer: 5km