Brain Teasers: Your kids are going to love these exciting brain teasers!

Brain teasers are a fun way to recharge our minds. Plan a day with your tiny tots when you both can enjoy these animal based brain teasers.
Animals belong to the planet as much as humans do. However, animals do not get their share of the resources and happiness of the planet, as we humans have always snatched from other beings to fulfill our materialistic needs. 

Let us acknowledge and admire animals a bit.

Wondering how? Appreciate the wildlife with these fun animal-based brain teasers!

 

BRAIN TEASERS:

 

Brain Taser 1:

Jagranjosh

 

Brain Teaser 2:

Jagranjosh

 

Brain Teaser 3:

Jagranjosh

 

ANSWERS

 

Wondering what the answers are?

 

Well, scroll down for the answers!

 

Answer 1:

Butterfly

 

Answer 2:

Panda

 

Answer 3:

Bear
