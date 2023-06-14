Can you find the unsafe dish in this bizarre brain teaser puzzle in 9 seconds?

Brain Teaser Puzzle: Brain teasers are images that are intriguing in nature and invoke curiosity in the readers. They stimulate the brain by activating the logical and analytical centres of the brain.

These challenges are of varying difficulty levels and readers need to use logical and analytical thinking in order to solve the brain teaser puzzle.

Regular practising brain teasers keep your brain sharp and help prevent cognitive decline in adults.

One such brain teaser puzzle is presented before the readers in which they need to identify the dish which is unsafe to eat.

Are you ready to test your intelligence?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser Puzzle - Can you find the Unsafe Dish in 9 Seconds?

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts 3 dishes numbered 1, 2 and 3.

Dish 1 contains leafy greens, tomato, tofu and mushrooms.

Dish 2 contains corn and various beans wrapped in rolls.

Dish 3 contains tomato cubes, and cheese slices in bread.

The challenge for the readers is to identify the food item that is unsafe to eat. You have 9 seconds of time.

To solve this brain teaser puzzle one has to be very attentive and study the image carefully.

This is a moderate-level challenge and individuals with high intelligence and excellent attention to detail will solve the puzzle faster than others.

How many of you have identified the unsafe dish?

Hurry up; not much time remaining.

Look at the image again and study the items in each dish.

Now did you identify the dish?

Final few seconds remaining.

Two… One…

And…

Time’s over.

How many of you have identified the unsafe dish within the time limit?

Hopefully, most of you have spotted a dish which is not safe for eating.

There might be some who haven’t yet spotted the dish.

Do not get disheartened, with regular practice, you’ll get better.

Curious to know which is the unsafe dish among the three?

Check out the solution below.

Brain Teaser Puzzle - Solution

Of all the three dishes presented in the brain teaser puzzle, all of the dishes are unsafe to eat and the reason is as follows:

Dish 1 contains highly toxic mushrooms which can cause death if eaten. The toxic mushroom is identified by its bright red colour.

Dish 2 contains highly toxic castor beans which can cause paralysis and death if ingested.

Dish 3 contains mouldy cheese which is unsafe and can cause food poisoning.



