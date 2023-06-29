Canada Day 2023: Know the History Behind Independence of Canada

Canada Day is a national holiday in Canada that celebrates the anniversary of the Canadian Confederation. It is held on July 1st every year and marks the day in 1867 when three British colonies united to form the Dominion of Canada.

The idea of a unified Canada had been around for many years, but it wasn't until the mid-19th century that the political will to make it a reality emerged.

The colonies, which are Nova Scotia, Upper Canada (now Ontario), and Lower Canada (now Quebec), were facing a number of challenges, including economic instability, political instability, and the threat of American expansionism.

They believed that by uniting, they would be stronger and better able to address these challenges.

The Canadian Museum of History states: “This legislation, passed by the British Parliament, created Canada as a new, domestically self-governing federation, consisting of the provinces of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec, on July 1, 1867.

“The British North America Act (now the Constitution Act) established the new federation’s distribution of responsibilities and powers for each level of government and the rights of its inhabitants,” it added.

Canada Day is Canadians’ day. After all, our country wouldn’t be what it is today without the people who built it – or those who continue to build it up every day. To those I got to see at today’s events in Ottawa, and to everyone across the country: Happy Canada Day! pic.twitter.com/24xcgKBJb4 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 1, 2022

What is the History of Canada Day?

On that day, the British North America Act, of 1867 (now known as the Constitution Act, 1867) was passed, uniting the three separate colonies- Upper Canada (now Ontario), Lower Canada (now Quebec), and Nova Scotia became a single dominion within the British Empire called Canada.

The first Canada Day celebrations were held in 1868. They were relatively modest affairs, with parades, speeches, and fireworks. However, over the years, Canada Day celebrations have become increasingly elaborate, with large-scale festivals and events taking place across the country.

Here is the creation of Canada Day according to the Canada Government website:

“July 1, 1867: The British North America Act (today known as the Constitution Act, 1867) created Canada.

June 20, 1868: Governor General Lord Monck signs a proclamation that requests all of Her Majesty Queen Victoria's subjects across Canada to celebrate July 1.

1879: A federal law makes July 1 a statutory holiday as the "anniversary of Confederation," which is later called "Dominion Day."

October 27, 1982: July 1, "Dominion Day" officially becomes Canada Day.”

How is Canada Day celebrated?

The Canadian Government website mentions some Can’t-Miss Events that include fireworks, daytime ceremony and an evening show.

Apart from that, here are some of the most common ways that Canada Day is celebrated:

Parades: There are parades in many towns and cities across Canada. These parades often feature floats, marching bands, and other performers.

Fireworks: Fireworks displays are a popular way to celebrate Canada Day. These displays are often held in major cities and towns.

BBQs: Canadians love to barbecue on Canada Day. Many people will spend the day grilling food with friends and family.

Music and dance: There are concerts and other musical performances held all over Canada on Canada Day. These events often feature Canadian musicians and dancers.

Festivals: There are festivals held in many cities and towns across Canada on Canada Day. These festivals often feature food, drinks, and entertainment.

Community events: Many communities hold special events on Canada Day. These events might include community picnics, sporting events, or other activities.

To conclude, Canada Day is a time to celebrate the history and culture of Canada. It is a day to come together as a nation and reflect on the progress that has been made. It is also a day to look forward to the future and to the many possibilities that lie ahead.

The history of Canada is a long and complex one. It is a history of First Nations peoples, European settlers, and immigrants from all over the world. It is a history of conflict and cooperation, of growth and change.