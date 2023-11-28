Cantaloupe Salmonella Outbreak: Two Deaths Reported in Minnesota

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonellosis linked to cantaloupes sold in Minnesota. As of today, there have been 99 reported illnesses, 45 hospitalizations, and two deaths associated with this outbreak. The two deaths occurred in Minnesota.
The CDC mentioned:
- “Since the last update on November 17, 2023, an additional 56 people infected with this outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from an additional 17 states, creating a total case count of 99 people in 32 states.
- An additional 28 people have been hospitalized, totaling 45 hospitalizations overall. Minnesota has now reported two deaths.”
Affected Cantaloupes
The cantaloupes linked to the outbreak are whole cantaloupes labelled "Malichita" or "Rudy" with the number "4050" and "Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique." These cantaloupes were sold at various retail stores in Minnesota.
What to Do?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mentioned the following precautions:
- “Do not eat any recalled cantaloupes and other fruit products. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.
- Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled fruit using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.
- Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:
- Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
- Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
- Bloody diarrhoea
- So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down”
Symptoms of Salmonella
Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause illness. Symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhoea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Most people with salmonellosis recover within a week without treatment. However, some people, especially young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems, may experience more severe illness.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration mentioned: “Illness usually occurs within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food and usually lasts four to seven days. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.”