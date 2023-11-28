Cantaloupe Salmonella Outbreak: Two Deaths Reported in Minnesota

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonellosis linked to cantaloupes sold in Minnesota. As of today, there have been 99 reported illnesses, 45 hospitalizations, and two deaths associated with this outbreak. The two deaths occurred in Minnesota. The CDC mentioned:

“Since the last update on November 17, 2023, an additional 56 people infected with this outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from an additional 17 states, creating a total case count of 99 people in 32 states. An additional 28 people have been hospitalized, totaling 45 hospitalizations overall. Minnesota has now reported two deaths.” Affected Cantaloupes The cantaloupes linked to the outbreak are whole cantaloupes labelled "Malichita" or "Rudy" with the number "4050" and "Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique." These cantaloupes were sold at various retail stores in Minnesota. What to Do? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mentioned the following precautions: